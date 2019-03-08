Gallery

Thousands of Norwich City fans flock to Carrow Road to watch crunch match on big screens

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

Thousands of Norwich City fans flocking to Carrow Road is nothing usual - however this is an away day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

More than 6,000 City fans filled the South Stand for a special beam back of the club's crunch Championship game with Stoke City at the Bet365 Arena.

Spirits and nerves were in equally high measure as the Canaries looked to clinch promotion to the Premier League, with the beam back put on for supporters unable to attend the game itself.

Fans watched the action unfold on three big screens mounted at pitchside, with the game also shown on the stadium's resident screen as well.

Ahead of the games, families in attendance soaked up the atmosphere, singing songs and basking in the Carrow Road sunshine.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Throughout what was a topsy-turvy game, the Carrow Road faithful was in good voice, cheering Daniel Farke's side on as if they were right there in front of them.

On 18 minutes, there was a nice touch from the supporters, as Carrow Road joined in a minute of applause for Stoke City fan Megan Newton, who was killed at the age of 18.

Moments later, the stand erupted as Onel Hernandez gave City the lead, with the score remaining 1-0 at the break.

At half time there was entertainment from a football juggler, with families clapping along to his tricks.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

However, the jubilation turned into frustration in the second half, with the Canaries twice pegged back - despite taking the lead again through leading-scorer Teemu Pukki.

Following the match, there were despondent scenes as the match finished all square at two goals apiece.

Among the families who attended the game was the Aldous family from Bungay, father Graham, 48 and his two songs Jove, 14 and Zayd, 13.

Mr Aldous said: “It was just frustrating really. We are still in the driving seat and I would rather be in our position than anybody else's, but it's disappointing.”

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Jove added: “It was a really good atmosphere, I was expecting quite so many people for a television game.”

The result leaves three points clear of Sheffield United, who won 3-0 away at Hull City.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.