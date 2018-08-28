Search

Advanced search

Video

Stoke midfielder insists former Canaries star didn’t bite him during Derby battle

PUBLISHED: 10:30 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 29 November 2018

Tempers flare between Stoke City's Joe Allen and Derby County's Bradley Johnson Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Tempers flare between Stoke City's Joe Allen and Derby County's Bradley Johnson Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

PA Wire

Joe Allen says former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson did not bite him, after a feisty exchange during Stoke’s 2-1 win over Derby went viral online last night.

A melee broke out at the Bet365 Stadium after Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was shown a red card for a challenge on Derby defender Richard Keogh, with Allen grabbing Johnson around the neck.

The former Canaries player of the season reacted by appearing to lunge for a bite on the Wales international’s neck, clearly pulling away with some of Allen’s shirt in his mouth – with both eventually booked.

However, the Potters player told the BBC afterwards: “It might look a certain way but he hasn’t bit me.

“He might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I’m worried about and I don’t think it should go any further than that.”

Former Leeds midfielder Johnson made 155 appearances for Norwich between 2011 and 2015, scoring 15 league goals during the Championship promotion campaign of 2015 before being surprisingly sold to Derby for around £8m early in the 2015-16 Premier League season, which finished in relegation under Alex Neil.

He has 12 goals in 123 games to his name for the Rams but will now have to wait and see whether the Football Association will take further action.

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez was banned from all football for four months and from internationals for nine games after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup. The Uruguayan had previously been banned for 10 games in England for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Stoke moved up to 12th and within five points of the play-offs with their win and Derby slipped to seventh, with the Canaries’ position as leaders unaffected but West Brom closing to within three points in fourth thanks to a 2-1 win at Swansea.

• You can watch the Johnson incident above

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Make your own Christmas jumper and other simple swaps to help the planet this festive season

No need to buy a new Christmas jumper this year - wear last year's, pick up one from a charity shop or upcycle an old one. Picture: Getty Images

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House at 7am today to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Ian Clarke: Drawing a blank could be a Hulluva good thing for City

Ian Clarke
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke salutes fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd 07814 960751 27/11/2018

WATCH: ‘Fresh and festive from Hull’ – The PinkUn Show #158 covers all Norwich City bases

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show is back - fresh from Hull - to dissect all the latest Norwich City talking points from the pub, under the stewardship of Michael Bailey.

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

David Freezer
A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are held by Hull hustlers

Michael Bailey
PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw.

Opinion ‘Lacked creativity. Let’s move on. Still top of the league’ – City fans stay positive after drab draw at Hull

David Freezer
Tom Trybull evades a tackle from Markus Henriksen on a frustrating night for the leaders on Humberside Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’d like to think I’ve repaid him’ – City star has gone from fearing a mistake to thriving for Norwich City

Max Aarons applauds the Norwich City fans at the final whistle, following their goalless EFL Championship draw at Hull. Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Drawing a blank could be a Hulluva good thing for City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke salutes fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd 07814 960751 27/11/2018

Updated Norwich City transfer rumours: Oliveira set to join Besiktas

Is Nelson Oliveira finally on his way out of Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists