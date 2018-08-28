Video

Stoke midfielder insists former Canaries star didn’t bite him during Derby battle

Tempers flare between Stoke City's Joe Allen and Derby County's Bradley Johnson Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire PA Wire

Joe Allen says former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson did not bite him, after a feisty exchange during Stoke’s 2-1 win over Derby went viral online last night.

A melee broke out at the Bet365 Stadium after Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was shown a red card for a challenge on Derby defender Richard Keogh, with Allen grabbing Johnson around the neck.

The former Canaries player of the season reacted by appearing to lunge for a bite on the Wales international’s neck, clearly pulling away with some of Allen’s shirt in his mouth – with both eventually booked.

However, the Potters player told the BBC afterwards: “It might look a certain way but he hasn’t bit me.

“He might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I’m worried about and I don’t think it should go any further than that.”

Former Leeds midfielder Johnson made 155 appearances for Norwich between 2011 and 2015, scoring 15 league goals during the Championship promotion campaign of 2015 before being surprisingly sold to Derby for around £8m early in the 2015-16 Premier League season, which finished in relegation under Alex Neil.

He has 12 goals in 123 games to his name for the Rams but will now have to wait and see whether the Football Association will take further action.

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez was banned from all football for four months and from internationals for nine games after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup. The Uruguayan had previously been banned for 10 games in England for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Stoke moved up to 12th and within five points of the play-offs with their win and Derby slipped to seventh, with the Canaries’ position as leaders unaffected but West Brom closing to within three points in fourth thanks to a 2-1 win at Swansea.

