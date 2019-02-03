Search

Stiepermann so crucial to City’s style during table-topping triumph at Leeds

03 February, 2019 - 07:00
Marco Stiepermann celebrates City's victory at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Marco Stiepermann celebrates City's victory at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Our latest Norwich City player watch followed MARCO STIEPERMANN during the Canaries’ 3-1 triumph at Leeds last night, here’s how the influential German midfielder’s match unfolded...

3 – Quick ball out of trouble from Jamal Lewis and Pontus Jansson makes a strong tackle to stop Stiepermann flicking through to Teemu Pukki on the run on the left.

4 – Wins back possession with a header and soon after receives ball from Ben Godfrey, who pushed forward and wanted to offload, finds Pukki, who is tackled but Mario Vrancic makes a fine interception and Onel Hernandez wins the free-kick from which City take the lead.

7 – Lovely exchange between Hernandez and Emi Buendia but Jansson does well to stop Stiepermann from shooting, Buendia gets the ball back and turns in the box, Stiepermann can’t shape a chance to shoot on his left foot on the right side of the box and wastes chance.

10 – Max Aarons up to head keeper’s kick clear, Pukki keeps alive and sets Stiepermann away on the right, wins a corner off Janson. Sends in himself, deep, Jansson heads clear, Hernandez with an awful shot well over.

16 – Superb turn away from Adam Forshaw as he controlled a clearance, Pukki runs into trouble so tries to shape to shoot but crowded out as again opts not to use his right.

19 – Controls throw from Aarons on the right and flicks over his shoulder to Pukki, who can’t keep control.

23 – Pass from Buendia is just short and can’t quite poke the ball to Pukki under pressure on halfway.

24 – Goes down, appears to be caught by Jansson, but not intentionally. Stays down as Leeds counter and Godfrey concedes a foul, gets up holding his nose to go back and defend, to boos from the home crowd.

25 – Involved in a lovely attack sparked by Buendia but just doesn’t quite get Pukki through on the left.

35 – Steps in and levers himself between the ball and Luke Ayling, charges into space, Jansson just stops Pukki getting the ball, Buendia robs Forshaw, Stiepermann shapes to shoot, tees up Vrancic and shot deflects for Pukki to roll into empty net for 2-0.

39 – Hernandez drives inside and Stiepermann takes over, the 27-year-old pushes forward to find Jamal Lewis on the left, back to Hernandez and shot loops behind for a corner.

40 – Lovely one-two to set Lewis in to the box, low cross away off keeper’s boot and Buendia can only fire high over the bar.

49 – Wrestling with two players before grappling with Barry Douglas on the floor and staying down apparently hurt, referee not interested and more home boos.

50 – Tom Trybull robs Kemar Roofe, Stiepermann sets Hernandez away and Vrancic is fouled.

53 – Hernandez does well to get up and win a defensive header, Stiepermann is strong to keep possession and allow Lewis to clear.

57 – Krul bowls a throw out and the German sprints forward with Aarons in the support on the right, step-over gets him some space and City attack is full of lovely football but Hernandez is eventually crowded out in the box.

60 – Great strength to rob Ayling, holds off foul of Forshaw but attack eventually breaks down.

63 – Stiepermann again wins the ball, Buendia a bit fortunate to get the ball back to Pukki and Stiepermann with lovely feet to get Hernandez away, wriggles through, ball comes to Aarons and lashes wide.

68 – Running around with his foot not in his boot properly, deftly flicks a good Aarons clearance into Buendia’s path before finally sorting his boot out.

72 – Pukki flicks to him but can’t control and robbed by Barry Douglas.

73 – Poor control concedes a throw but eventually helps City get rid of the danger.

78 – Wonderful flick on the touch-line to keep an attack going but cross is just cut out by Cooper with Pukki nearly clean through behind him.

83 – Booked for pushing Adam Forshaw.

Verdict: Unorthodox style so crucial to City’s style again, winning the ball high up the pitch and using his strength but also regularly playing his team-mates into fine attacking positions. Has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for Daniel Farke.

Rating: 8 out of 10

