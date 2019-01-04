Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Exclusive

Weaver vows past academy success won’t make life easy for Norwich City starlets

04 January, 2019 - 06:08
Norwich City academy manager Steve Weaver opens up over the current state of play at Colney. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City academy manager Steve Weaver opens up over the current state of play at Colney. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Norwich City’s academy has been the toast of the club – but still has miles to go to become a real success.

That is the view of academy manager Steve Weaver, who has been in post 18 months and overseen big changes at City’s Colney set-up alongside sporting director Stuart Webber.

This season’s breakthrough acts have include Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell, who have fuelled an incredible first-team rise under head coach Daniel Farke.

But for Weaver, what happens next with City’s youth production line relies far more on current attitudes than previous successes.

“When we came in there were a couple of things we had to do,” said Weaver. “First, create a player pathway and as a club – driven by Delia – we’ve done that. Second, we’ve now got a very clear playing and coaching philosophy.

It's been quite the rise since pre-season for Todd Cantwell (left), Ben Godfrey (second right) and Max Aarons (right) at Norwich City. We may even get to see Felix Passlack against Portsmouth in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: Focus ImagesIt's been quite the rise since pre-season for Todd Cantwell (left), Ben Godfrey (second right) and Max Aarons (right) at Norwich City. We may even get to see Felix Passlack against Portsmouth in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: Focus Images

“I’ve just shown a video of our under-13s doing the exact same thing the first team; a goal we scored with about 30 passes. We’ve rolled it out that this is the way we play, the way we coach, and it’s lovely to see the reactions of people who don’t usually see it.

“Those two factors are the successes for us so far – but that’s it. The rest isn’t there. We’ve made great strides – but it’s nowhere near the level we would want to be.”

Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey have also made a success of their jump from Colney to first-team minutes – completing a quartet that has taken different routes to senior football, with so many influences through years of development at either at Norwich or elsewhere.

Now Weaver is only worried about who follows the same route – more pertinently, who has the attitude and hunger to do it.

“A lot of people are saying nice things, which is lovely. But as I sit here, I probably feel the opposite. Probably more insecure than I should. Praise can also bring on complacency,” added Weaver.

“I see it sometimes. I told a group of 45 players the other day I don’t think their standards are good enough, that weren’t looking after their digs, not doing everything well enough, that they should not associate Max’s success with themselves.

“We do have to ensure some of the things going on with the first team goes on with everything at the academy, like that strive to be the best. But we are miles away from being the best.

“And we see that. Stuart, Daniel, Delia – we are all very keen on that, we are making progress and it’s certainly achievable. But we’re still a long way off where we want to be.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Tudor Simionov, 33 from Ilford was working in Mayfair on New Year's Day when he was stabbed to death. Pictured is Tudo hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tim Krul is the man for City over promotion run-in

Tim Krul had a vital role in the 1-1 draw at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Community is the key to gaming say Norfolk companies as industry is valued at £3.86 billion

Players at the One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe. Picture: Neil Didsbury

New study centre supporting hundreds of families gets green light from planners

The former Kumon Norwich Study Centre on St Giles Street. The education provider is set to open a new centre off Hall Road after its planning application was approved. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists