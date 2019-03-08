STARTING XIs: Three changes for City at Brighton as Amadou is only fit enough for the bench

Onel Hernandez's wife gave birth yesterday, allowing the winger to travel down to Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Alex Tettey starts in defence for Norwich City at Brighton this afternoon, as part of three changes to Daniel Farke's starting XI, with Ibrahim Amadou only fit enough for the bench.

Amadou has a knee issue, which bring Tom Trybull into the defensive midfield position, with Tettey partnering Ben Godfrey at centre-back.

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez, who scored his first Premier League goal during Sunday's 3-1 home loss to Manchester United, starts after being doubtful for the game - only for his wife to give birth in London yesterday and allow him to join up with the squad.

Hernandez replaced Todd Cantwell on the left of midfield, while Marco Stiepermann replaces Mo Leitner, who drops to the bench alongside Cantwell.

Substitute goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann is also fit enough to return to the bench after missing the last three matches.

Brighton are unchanged, having won 3-2 at home against Everton last weekend to leave them 14th in the table, although Shane Duffy and Aaron Mooy return among the substitutes, after injury and suspension respectively.

NORWICH: Krul; Aarons, Tettey (C), Godfrey, Lewis; Trybull; Buendia, McLean, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: Fahrmann (GK), Byram, Amadou, Leitner, Cantwell, Srbeny, Drmic

BRIGHTON: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk (C), Burn; Propper, Alzate, Stephens, Gross; Connolly, Maupay. Subs: Button (GK), Duffy, Schelotto, Mooy, Trossard, March, Murray

REFEREE: Kevin Friend

VAR: Tim Robinson

