Search

Advanced search

Norwich City U23s 2 Wolfsburg II 2 – Spyrou salvages draw as McLean and Jarvis return

PUBLISHED: 21:04 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:07 13 December 2018

Kenny McLean playing for Norwich City Football Club under 23�s against VFL Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Kenny McLean playing for Norwich City Football Club under 23�s against VFL Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Kenny McLean and Matt Jarvis banked a vital 45 minutes as they stepped up their injury comebacks, during an eventful draw with European opposition at Carrow Road.

Norwich City Football Club under 23�s celebrating Nelson Oliveria�s goal against VFL Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City Football Club under 23�s celebrating Nelson Oliveria�s goal against VFL Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Nelson Oliveira had fired City in front only for Wolfsburg to claim the lead soon after the break, but Anthony Spyrou salvaged a draw in the 81st minute to claim a Group C point in the Premier League International Cup.

The big news ahead of kick-off was the presence of McLean making his injury comeback, the Scotland midfielder returning from three months out due to knee surgery, alongside Jarvis on the comeback trail and out-of-favour striker Oliveira.

Jarvis was looking sharp on the left but couldn’t turn in from close range after McLean had headed a Caleb Richards cross back across goal in the 12th minute, with visiting defender Robin Ziegele winning that race.

The German visitors looked dangerous in attack but City’s defence were in the mood for a battle, with Jon McCracken kept busy throughout the first half.

Norwich City U-23 vs Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich City U-23 vs Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ziegele headed wide from a corner in the 23rd minute and Scottish keeper McCracken got down well to deny a powerful shot from Julian Justvan a minute later.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute though when a lovely Oliveira flick played one-cap England international Jarvis through on goal, with the winger’s shot denied by a fine save but Portugal international Oliveira on hand to slam into the empty net from just inside the area.

McLean and Jarvis were replaced by Anthony Spyrou and Tom Scully at the break and the hosts lost control, with Wolfsburg taking the lead with two goals in 12 minutes.

The visitors were in firm but control but Norwich fought back thanks to Spyrou turning home Simon Power’s cross, before a host of chances were wasted by the Canaries in the closing stages, with Power going close three times and Tom Scully failing to make the most of a counter in an entertaining battle.

Nelson Oliveria during Norwich City U-23 vs Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNelson Oliveria during Norwich City U-23 vs Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich U23: McCracken; Kamal, Odusina (C), Jones, Richards; Payne, Phillips (Coley 78); Power, McLean (Spyrou 46), Jarvis (Scully 46); Oliveira. Unused subs: Johnson (GK), Ekumah Goals: Oliveira (34)

Booked: Oliveira (foul on Hanslik, 41), Phillips (fouls on Itter, 55)

Wolfsburg II: Menzel, Badu (Heuer 86), Ziegele, Franke, Itter; Seguin; Justvan, Hansli, Moker (May 51), Saglam;  Kramer (Wahlig 82). Unused subs: Tasche (GK), Beifus

Goals: Kramer (52)

Caleb Richards during Norwich City U-23 vs Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCaleb Richards during Norwich City U-23 vs Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Booked: Saglam (foul on Power, 43), Kramer (foul on Oliveira, 71)

Referee: Alan Dale

Attendance: 750 (estimated)

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man seriously injured in hospital after city stabbing

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Gallery ‘It’s all about the taste’ - north Norfolk staff and pupils do battle in festive 3D gingerbread Bake-Off

Pupils and teachers take part in a 3D gingerbread bake off at North Walsham High School. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Video WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?

Dan Weatherley captured dashcam footage of near misses on Norfolk roads. Photo: Dan Weatherley

Geminid meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Paddy Davitt: To renew or not to renew. A City fan’s personal story

Onel Hernandez is a player who gets Norwich City fans off their seats Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 on all things Norwich City

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

ian clarke
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Scotland international could bolster City U23s during Wolfsburg clash

Kenny McLean could make his return from injury as Norwich City U23s take on Wolfsburg Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Paddy Davitt: To renew or not to renew. A City fan’s personal story

Onel Hernandez is a player who gets Norwich City fans off their seats Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I want to score past him’ – Finland team-mate is next focus for City’s top scorer

Teemu Pukki of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video Norwich City chief reveals Premier League ambition

Teemu Pukki's goals have helped fire Norwich City to the top of the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists