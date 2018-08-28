Norwich City U23s 2 Wolfsburg II 2 – Spyrou salvages draw as McLean and Jarvis return

Kenny McLean and Matt Jarvis banked a vital 45 minutes as they stepped up their injury comebacks, during an eventful draw with European opposition at Carrow Road.

Nelson Oliveira had fired City in front only for Wolfsburg to claim the lead soon after the break, but Anthony Spyrou salvaged a draw in the 81st minute to claim a Group C point in the Premier League International Cup.

The big news ahead of kick-off was the presence of McLean making his injury comeback, the Scotland midfielder returning from three months out due to knee surgery, alongside Jarvis on the comeback trail and out-of-favour striker Oliveira.

Jarvis was looking sharp on the left but couldn’t turn in from close range after McLean had headed a Caleb Richards cross back across goal in the 12th minute, with visiting defender Robin Ziegele winning that race.

The German visitors looked dangerous in attack but City’s defence were in the mood for a battle, with Jon McCracken kept busy throughout the first half.

Ziegele headed wide from a corner in the 23rd minute and Scottish keeper McCracken got down well to deny a powerful shot from Julian Justvan a minute later.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute though when a lovely Oliveira flick played one-cap England international Jarvis through on goal, with the winger’s shot denied by a fine save but Portugal international Oliveira on hand to slam into the empty net from just inside the area.

McLean and Jarvis were replaced by Anthony Spyrou and Tom Scully at the break and the hosts lost control, with Wolfsburg taking the lead with two goals in 12 minutes.

The visitors were in firm but control but Norwich fought back thanks to Spyrou turning home Simon Power’s cross, before a host of chances were wasted by the Canaries in the closing stages, with Power going close three times and Tom Scully failing to make the most of a counter in an entertaining battle.

Norwich U23: McCracken; Kamal, Odusina (C), Jones, Richards; Payne, Phillips (Coley 78); Power, McLean (Spyrou 46), Jarvis (Scully 46); Oliveira. Unused subs: Johnson (GK), Ekumah Goals: Oliveira (34)

Booked: Oliveira (foul on Hanslik, 41), Phillips (fouls on Itter, 55)

Wolfsburg II: Menzel, Badu (Heuer 86), Ziegele, Franke, Itter; Seguin; Justvan, Hansli, Moker (May 51), Saglam; Kramer (Wahlig 82). Unused subs: Tasche (GK), Beifus

Goals: Kramer (52)

Booked: Saglam (foul on Power, 43), Kramer (foul on Oliveira, 71)

Referee: Alan Dale

Attendance: 750 (estimated)