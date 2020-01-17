Search

Norwich City youngster joins King's Lynn Town on loan

PUBLISHED: 11:17 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 17 January 2020

Simon Power during a pre-season training session Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

King's Lynn Town have signed Norwich City youngster Simon Power.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder will stay at The Walks until the end of the season.

Power, 21, signed a three-year extension to his current Norwich deal in January that will see him with the Canaries until June 2021.

The youngster, from the Republic of Ireland, said: "I'm really looking forward to this challenge. The news only came out a week ago that I'd be joining King's Lynn and obviously they are sitting top of the league.

"There's a big game coming up Saturday, which I'm hoping to be involved in, and I can't wait to get going."

Power joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County in the summer and made four appearances for the Staggies before returning to his parent club last week.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with FC Dordrecht in the Eerste Divisie in the Netherlands, but has yet to make a senior appearance for Norwich since moving from Irish side UCD in 2018.

Power joined up with the remainder of the Lynn squad at training on Thursday night and joins another Canaries loan player, Alfie Payne, at the National League North leaders, who face second-placed York City at The Walks on Saturday.

