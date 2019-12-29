Poll

After Teemu Pukki's 'goal' ruled out, is it time to scrap VAR?

Teemu Pukki put the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off by the VAR officials for offside Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans have joined calls for VAR to be scrapped, after Teemu Pukki's 'goal' against Tottenham was ruled out for offside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The use of the technology, introduced to the Premier League this season, has proven controversial.

There have been a number of contentious decisions, particularly around offsides and fans are growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of information given in the grounds.

And the Canaries were left fuming when a strike which would have doubled their lead over Jose Mourinho's side became the latest to be chalked off - with Pukki's arm millimetres offside, according to measurements by the VAR.

You may also want to watch:

Furious fans at the Carrow Road clash unveiled a banner stating "VAR: Clearly and Obviously Not Working. Decision Put It In The Bin."

And angry supporters took to Twitter following the 2-2 draw to vent their spleen over VAR.

Some want to see it scrapped completely, while others believe the rules around offside need to be changed.

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker was among those who branded the decision to rule out the Finn's goal 'absurd'.

And former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said change was needed and VAR should not be used for offsides.

We're keen to know what you think? So take part in this poll and have your say in the comments below.