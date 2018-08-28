Opinion

Should City fans be worried after bookies include Farke in their Huddersfield manager odds?

Daniel farke has led Norwich City on an unexpected promotion challenge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The announcement of David Wagner’s exit from Premier League strugglers Huddersfield Town inevitably set alarm bells ringing for some Norwich City fans.

The fates of the two clubs have been intertwined ever since sporting director Stuart Webber left the Terriers in April 2017, missing out on an impending promotion.

Webber turned to Borussia Dortmund II, the same team he’d plucked Wagner from to begin a huge cultural shift on and off the pitch at the Yorkshire club.

Farke was the unknown German arriving in England tasked with a similar revamp, leading to the obvious similarities in Webber’s plans being compared.

It didn’t take long for City supporters to realise their new head coach was a different breed to Wagner, a close friend of Jurgen Klopp’s with a similar style of high pressing ‘rock and roll’ football.

Farke’s desire for a possession-based game led to teething problems for that style in the Championship, before giving way to a promotion challenge.

It’s been a similar story to Wagner’s time under Webber at Huddersfield, when a bumpy start to life in England was followed by promotion via the play-offs.

Of course part two of that story is far from completed for Farke though, begging the question, why would he even consider Huddersfield, should they come calling?

A fellow German with a team playing good football makes the links inevitable – but the Terriers are eight points adrift of safety in the top flight, with 16 games remaining.

Betfair and Paddy Power have Farke as 20/1 joint seventh favourite for the job, as do Betway but at lower odds of 11/1, with Coral having him eighth favourite at 16/1.

The 42-year-old’s contract situation – due to expire at the end of the season – adds some extra nerves but Farke would surely be mad to even consider swapping a team third due to goal difference in the Championship and with just one defeat in 15 games, for a very likely relegation.

He has often spoken of trying to achieve ‘something extraordinary’ at City, so I’ll be giving those odds short shrift.

• NEXT HUDDERSFIELD MANAGER ODDS (Coral)

Mark Hudson (caretaker) 9/4

Carlos Carvalhal 5/1

Sam Allardyce 7/1

Slavisa Jokanovic 9/1

David Moyes 12/1

Gary Rowett 12/1

Alan Pardew 16/1

Daniel Farke 16/1

Christoph Buhler 16/1

Ady Boothroyd 16/1

Chris Coleman 20/1

Nigel Pearson 20/1

Harry Redknapp 25/1