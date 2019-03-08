Canaries defender faces ankle surgery

Sean Raggett has returned to Norwich City from his loan spell at Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd JASONPIX

Norwich City defender Sean Raggett’s loan spell at Rotherham United is over.

The 25-year-old centre-half is to have an ankle operation and has returned to Carrow Road, having moved to the Millers last summer.

Raggett, who joined City from Lincoln in August 2017, suffered a series of injuries at Rotherham, limiting him to just six Championship starts.

“He was unlucky. He kept getting injured so his time with us was stop-start,” said manager Paul Warne, whose team face City at home on March 16.

“It’s a pity for him. I still think he’s ideal for us. He’s a threat on set-pieces and he’s a proper old-school centre-half. There aren’t many of those around anymore. He’s one tough character.”

Raggett’s final game for Rotherham shirt was against Leeds United on January 26 and although he returned to light training it was decided surgery was required.

Raggett has made only two substitute appearances in Canaries colours.