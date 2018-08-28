Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Former City star Martin signs for MK Dons

PUBLISHED: 18:55 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 15 January 2019

Russell Martin has signed for MK Dons after cutting short his stay at Walsall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin has signed for MK Dons after cutting short his stay at Walsall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Former Norwich City captain Russell Martin has wasted no time in finding a new club after cutting short his brief stay with Walsall.

The 33-year-old defender has signed for MK Dons, who are going well in League Two and currently stand in the third and final automatic promotion spot.

Martin left Walsall on Saturday, citing family reasons, after making 12 appearances for the League One club following his departure from Carrow Road in August.

He becomes Paul Tisdale’s first January signing, but the club have not disclosed the length of his deal.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Martin told iFollow MK Dons. “I’m looking forward to being part of the team and part of the project that the manager is building as well as, of course, helping the club get back to where it belongs. I spoke to the manager a few times and I loved what I heard. We’ve got a good squad here and hopefully I can come here and add a bit of value. I’ve been very fortunate to have enjoyed success during my career and I want more.”

