Calling all stattos: Your chance to win a Norwich City statistics bible

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 September 2019

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the Barclay End at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/08/2019

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the Barclay End at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/08/2019

For years, Norwich City fan Roger Smith has been cataloguing the club's history; from goal scorers to appearance makers and everything in between.

Through his 'Canary Companion' book, Mr Smith has kept track of all things yellow and green, providing a one-stop shop for City statistics, facts and oddities.

However, with the current crop of players breaking all kinds of club records, the Canaries anorak is constantly in need of updating the companion.

In the run-up to the Premier League season, Mr Smith compiled the fifth edition of the book, which is available for fans to purchase.

And Mr Smith has been kind enough to offer two copies of The Canary Companion: Updated Fifth Edition for us to give away to a pair of lucky fans.

Norwich City fan Roger Smith, pictured at Carrow Road. Picture: James BassNorwich City fan Roger Smith, pictured at Carrow Road. Picture: James Bass

To be in with a chance of winning, email answers to the following questions to david.hannant@archant.co.uk

1) What was Norwich City's original nickname - before adopting the name 'Canaries' in 1907?

2) Other than Wembley, what is the only neutral ground Norwich have won at?

3) Which two teams faced each other when Carrow Road served as neutral territory in an FA Cup second round replay in 1961?

4) Who was Norwich City's first £1m purchase?

5) Which team has the biggest run of consecutive victories against the Canaries?

6) Why was a crowd of 17,000 sent home from City's 2003 FA Cup tie with Brighton at Carrow Road?

7) In September 2018, which City player saw a second yellow card rescinded seconds later as a result of an offside decision?

8) Why did City's game against Birmingham City in September 1976 have to be re-started?

9) How many times have City played at Wembley Stadium in total, including the old stadium?

10) Who scored more City goals during their respective careers? Darren Huckerby or Wes Hoolahan?

And if those were too tough, we've put together one just for fun to play while you're here? Can you get all 10 right?

For more information, contact canaryrog@hotmail.com

