Search

Advanced search

Robin Sainty: The growing pains have been accepted by Norwich City fans

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 December 2018

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Paul Chesterton

Early in last Saturday’s first half, a sequence of lateral passes between Tim Krul, Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose generated a spontaneous round of applause, whereas just six months ago the response would have been moans and boos, punctuated by shouts of “get it forward”.

While there is no doubt that City’s ability to build from the back has evolved since the arrival of Daniel Farke, I think it’s fair to say that the crowd’s understanding of what the coach and players are trying to achieve has also moved on considerably.

That’s not to suggest that fans had no right to moan about some of the turgid football of last season, but I think that virtually everyone now acknowledges that frustrating period was more than worth it for what we’re seeing now.

The Hull game threw up the concern that City without Mo Leitner were a significantly lesser team, but I think Saturday nailed that myth. Certainly they are different, but the second-half performances of Mario Vrancic and particularly Todd Cantwell, who seems to be metamorphising before our eyes into a very special player, a process that will certainly be helped by the confidence generated by his first senior goal.

While Cantwell is emerging, Max Aarons continues his ascent to the highest levels of the game as he seems to push the bar higher with every game.

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018Marco Stiepermann of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

I’m not sure whether my favourite moment on Saturday was his striker-like run off the blind side of a defender to deftly put City ahead or when he outjumped the towering Michael Smith, who had troubled Zimmermann and Klose aerially all game, to win a defensive header. He really is some player.

City haven’t had a full-back pairing like Aarons and Jamal Lewis since the days of Mark Bowen and Ian Culverhouse and their contribution is massive both defensively and in attack and the fact that both were hovering on the edge of Rotherham’s penalty area in the build-up to Aarons’ goal indicates just how fluid City’s system now is.

While it’s the youngsters who are getting most of the plaudits, City’s unsung hero was undoubtedly Marco Stiepermann, who once again put in a great shift and was ultimately rewarded when he sprinted 20 yards to harass Ryan Williams into a poor pass before robbing Semi Ajayi to set up Teemu Pukki for the third.

Stiepermann isn’t the most elegant footballer but he does the things that allow the creative players to have the freedom to dictate, and his progression is perhaps the most striking, from a mediocre utility player last season to an essential component this. On Saturday, despite being repeatedly fouled, his ability to bring down high balls and get City’s midfield into the game was exceptional.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul - a calming influence at the back for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesGoalkeeper Tim Krul - a calming influence at the back for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

With Leitner, Grant Hanley, Louis Thompson, Onel Hernandez and Kenny McLean still to return, City’s squad is looking very strong and while a couple of back-up positions could perhaps be strengthened there are no obvious weaknesses.

That includes goalkeeper, where Krul has come under fire from some quarters. Had he still been making the sort of errors that cost goals against West Brom and Leeds early in the season I’d be concerned, but the fingers pointed at him for Swansea and Rotherham’s goals might equally be trained on defenders who failed to react quickly enough to the initial save. Last season the justified criticism was that the team lacked leaders on the pitch, so I struggle to understand why people would want to see one of the most vocal replaced.

Krul isn’t perfect – show me the goalkeeper who is – but he is a commanding presence and is clearly trusted by his defenders, while his comfort with the ball at his feet fits Farke’s system perfectly. It would be nice if this afternoon proves less tense than last week but given the nature of the Championship I won’t hold my breath!

Latest from the EDP

Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Freezer: Home improvements have played crucial role in Farkelife revival for Canaries

David Freezer
Daniel Farke made sure to acknowledge the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: The growing pains have been accepted by Norwich City fans

Robin Sainty
Marco Stiepermann of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Spud Thornhill: Take a tip and go for my Norwich City bet

David Thornhill
Alex Tettey - proof of Norwich City's high fitness levels Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Chris Lakey: Looks like we didn’t give Norwich City much of a chance

Chris lakey
Daniel Farke watches the pre-season friendly at King's Lynn Town ... wonder if he expected City to be top of the Championship today Picture: Ian Burt

Opinion Michael Bailey: It’s the moment to prove Norwich City’s monumental progress

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Moritz Leitner misses Norwich City's golden chance against Bolton at Carrow Road last season - and a lot has happened since then. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Spud Thornhill: Take a tip and go for my Norwich City bet

Alex Tettey - proof of Norwich City's high fitness levels Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Shiver me timbers. Daniel Farke embraces manager-of-the-month curse in treasure hunt

Daniel Farke is not worried about any manager-of-the-month curse Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Norwich City confirm FA Cup third round tie details

Norwich City gave Chelsea a scare in the FA Cup last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Leitner out injured but Onel returns for Bolton test

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists