‘It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours’ - Former Norwich City ace completes Chelsea move
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Former Norwich City goalkeeper Robert Green has joined Chelsea on a one-year deal.
The 38-year-old was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season, without making a Premier League appearance, and jumped at the chance of the move to Stamford Bridge.
Green made 241 appearances for the Canaries before leaving to join West Ham for £2m in 2006.
He told Chelsea's official website: 'It has been a whirlwind 24 hours. You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.
'It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.'
His move to Chelsea comes amid doubts over Thibaut Courtois' future with the Londoners with Real Madrid reportedly keen on the Belgian international, who is entering the final year of his contract.
New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is seeking talks with the goalkeeper, who wants a return to Madrid, where he spent two years on loan with Atletico Madrid earlier in his career.
If Courtois does get his move then Jack Butland and Pepe Reina have reportedly been lined up as replacements.