Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

PUBLISHED: 22:21 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:11 13 November 2018

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Southampton are considering making a move for Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, according to a national newspaper report.

The Telegraph claim that the Premier League side are considering making an official approach for the Canaries’ chief, whose work has played a major role in Daniel Farke’s team sitting top of the Championship table during the international break.

Webber is currently in Florida as part of a warm weather break that City are enjoying, as players not away on international duty recharge their batteries and indulge in some team bonding.

The Welshman spoke to the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News following the Canaries’ arrival in Tampa on Monday evening, insisting that no one at City is getting carried away with the current lofty position in the Championship.

Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber keen to play it cool

Webber left his role as sporting director at Huddersfield for Norwich in April 2017, missing out on the Terriers’ promotion to the Premier League. The former head of academy recruitment at Liverpool and head of first-team recruitment at Wolves has since embarked on a total revamp at Carrow Road, including high-value player sales and slashing the club’s wage bill to stabilise finances.

Southampton have just sacked Les Reed as vice-chairman and technical director Martin Hunter with Mark Hughes’ side just above the relegation places in the top flight, having won only one of their 12 games so far this season.

Sporting director Stuart Webber, left, was part of the Norwich City touring party to arrive in Tampa for warm weather training on Monday Picture: ArchantSporting director Stuart Webber, left, was part of the Norwich City touring party to arrive in Tampa for warm weather training on Monday Picture: Archant

While the Saints may well be able to offer Webber a significant wage increase and budget to work with, in their seventh consecutive season in the Premier League and with wealthy owners, the timing of any potential exit would seem unfortunate to say the least.

Much of the hard work which has been put in during the last 18 months is starting to come to fruition, with Farke’s slick side top of the Championship after winning nine of their last 11 games.

City also announced a new management structure last month, following the departure of Steve Stone as managing director, which saw Webber’s wife Zoe Ward elevated to the role of business and project director as part of a leading triumvirate alongside Webber as sporting director and Ben Kensell as chief operating officer.

The Telegraph report states that the south coast club have Webber ‘high on their list of candidates’ to head up their football operations.

Norwich are due to hold an open training session in Florida on Thursday, with City fans living in the US and other interested local welcome to watch at the Al Lang Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

They are not due to return to action in the Championship until a week on Saturday, with their longest away trip of the season, to Swansea City – followed by a midweek trip to Hull City three days later.

• Keep up to date with City’s Tampa tour in the Pink Un app, available from in the relevant app store for your mobile device now

