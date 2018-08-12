Rumour Mill: Is City keeper set for possible permanent exit?

Video

Published: 2:32 PM August 12, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Remi Matthews could be headed for Championship Bolton - and not just for a loan spell, according to speculation. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City academy product Remi Matthews has been linked with a loan move – and possibly more – to Norwich City's Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers.

EXCLUSIVE: I understand that #NCFC goalkeeper Remi Matthews will join Bolton Wanderers. Loan deal with a view of permanent signing in January. Deal will go through in next few days. — Jack Reeve (@JackReeveTNC) August 12, 2018

Perhaps most interesting is the suggestion the move could be made permanent come the January transfer window.

Wanderers are on the lookout for more goalkeeping options as back-up to their number one – former Canaries loanee Ben Alnwick.

Out of favour Birmingham keeper David Stockdale has been linked but may yet prove too pricey for the Trotters, bringing Matthews' availability into play – although he is short of the second-tier experience manager Phil Parkinson has stated he would like.

According to ITV journalist and Norwich City fan Jack Reeve, Matthews' loan move is set to be completed in the coming days – that it could then be made permanent come January is what will raise the biggest eyebrows.

The 24-year-old was earmarked for first-team action under City head coach Daniel Farke this season following League One loan success at Plymouth last term.

However an indifferent pre-season persuaded the Canaries to sign free agent Tim Krul, and in turn left Matthews' future destined to be another loan at least.

The Gorleston stopper has made 69 senior appearances, all coming in loan spells away from Carrow Road.

Coincidentally, Krul's howler on his home bow helped condemn City to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern has been named as Krul's back-up in both games since the start of the season – however Matthews had not been expected to leave City on a permanent basis despite his summer disappointment.

Fellow City academy product, 20-year-old Aston Oxborough has also been in the first-team mix for Farke so far since the close season.

Despite the official closure of the summer transfer window to Premier League and other English clubs last Thursday, those in the EFL can still make loan signings until the European window shuts at the end of August – and loaning with a view to making a permanent signing offers the perfect loophole around the initial deadline.

