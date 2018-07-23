Released Canaries defender earns Premier League deal
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Leicester City have signed released Norwich City right-back Louis Ramsay.
The 20-year-old was among the youngsters not given a new contract at the end of last season by the Canaries but has now earned a deal with the Premier League side.
Ramsay was with Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster but joined City's U18s in 2014 and went on to sign a two-year professional contract in 2016.
He was named among the substitutes for the first team in January 2017 under former manager Alex Neil, as an injury-hit squad travelled to Southampton for an FA Cup third round replay, but never made his debut.
The defender spent last season on loan at National League side Woking and was a regular, making 30 appearances, despite missing two months with an ankle injury.
You may also want to watch:
Ramsay has bounced back from his release by earning a deal with the Foxes though, where former Norwich U23 head coach Dmitri Halajko is the head of technical coaching.
The full-back was a regular under Halajko for City's U23s during the 2016-17 season, making 31 appearances. He has been on trial with the Foxes during pre-season and featured in recent friendly games.
Ramsay scored two memorable Carrow Road goals during his time at Norwich, scoring the winner in a Premier League International Cup win over Villarreal U21s and a late equaliser during a dramatic 5-4 FA Youth Cup victory over Middlesbrough.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
- 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
• Watch Ramsay's goal against Villarreal above