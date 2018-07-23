Released Canaries defender earns Premier League deal

Published: 6:11 PM July 23, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Louis Ramsay was an unused substitute for Norwich in the FA Cup in January 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leicester City have signed released Norwich City right-back Louis Ramsay.

The 20-year-old was among the youngsters not given a new contract at the end of last season by the Canaries but has now earned a deal with the Premier League side.

Ramsay was with Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster but joined City's U18s in 2014 and went on to sign a two-year professional contract in 2016.

He was named among the substitutes for the first team in January 2017 under former manager Alex Neil, as an injury-hit squad travelled to Southampton for an FA Cup third round replay, but never made his debut.

The defender spent last season on loan at National League side Woking and was a regular, making 30 appearances, despite missing two months with an ankle injury.

Ramsay has bounced back from his release by earning a deal with the Foxes though, where former Norwich U23 head coach Dmitri Halajko is the head of technical coaching.

The full-back was a regular under Halajko for City's U23s during the 2016-17 season, making 31 appearances. He has been on trial with the Foxes during pre-season and featured in recent friendly games.

Ramsay scored two memorable Carrow Road goals during his time at Norwich, scoring the winner in a Premier League International Cup win over Villarreal U21s and a late equaliser during a dramatic 5-4 FA Youth Cup victory over Middlesbrough.

• Watch Ramsay's goal against Villarreal above