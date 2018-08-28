Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Recap: Sharp gave Blades the edge over Canaries at Bramall Lane earlier this season

PUBLISHED: 13:25 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 24 January 2019

Billy Sharp scored an injury-time winner against Norwich at Bramall Lane earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Billy Sharp scored an injury-time winner against Norwich at Bramall Lane earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

It took a 93rd-minute winner from Billy Sharp to separate Norwich City and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane earlier this season, so what can we expect at Carrow Road this weekend?

Ahead of the crunch clash between the promotion rivals, here’s your chance to re-live the dramatic first encounter between the teams back in August.

REPORT: Late drama as Sharp denies Canaries a hard-earned point at Sheffield United

John Egan headed the hosts in front but Sheffield Wednesday loanee Jordan Rhodes fired in a close-range equaliser for City midway through the first half, after some fine play from Onel Hernandez.

Tim Krul made some good saves to keep Chris Wilder’s team at bay but both teams were wasteful in the second half, with Moritz Leitner making a hash of a golden chance and Rhodes hitting the post for City.

But in the third minute of injury-time former Ipswich man David McGoldrick cushioned down a long ball and Blades favourite Billy Sharp was lurking to bundle home from point-blank range and spark wild celebrations.

Both teams have enjoyed have enjoyed strong seasons ever since, with Sheffield United recently claiming second place for the Canaries, only to swap positions again last weekend.

It’s likely to be a very different Norwich team this weekend though.

Ben Marshall started at right-back that day but has now been loaned out to Millwall, as did Grant Hanley at centre-back, who is yet to reclaim a starting berth after two months out with a thigh injury.

Alex Tettey and Moritz Leitner were both in the starting XI but are not expected to be fit enough to return on Saturday, while Teemu Pukki supported Rhodes in attack in Sheffield, but has become City’s first-choice striker since then.

It was dramatic – but not quite as memorable as City’s 1-0 win at Bramall Lane the previous season, when Blades boss Wilder went on almighty rant because City had arrived late for the game.

• Watch highlights from this season’s battle at Bramall Lane above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Charity in fresh bid for approval of Romanian rescue dog centre

Hill House, Marsham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We’ll go in on the front foot’ – Blades boss Wilder plans to attack high-flying Canaries

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists