Recap: Sharp gave Blades the edge over Canaries at Bramall Lane earlier this season

Billy Sharp scored an injury-time winner against Norwich at Bramall Lane earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

It took a 93rd-minute winner from Billy Sharp to separate Norwich City and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane earlier this season, so what can we expect at Carrow Road this weekend?

Ahead of the crunch clash between the promotion rivals, here’s your chance to re-live the dramatic first encounter between the teams back in August.

REPORT: Late drama as Sharp denies Canaries a hard-earned point at Sheffield United

John Egan headed the hosts in front but Sheffield Wednesday loanee Jordan Rhodes fired in a close-range equaliser for City midway through the first half, after some fine play from Onel Hernandez.

Tim Krul made some good saves to keep Chris Wilder’s team at bay but both teams were wasteful in the second half, with Moritz Leitner making a hash of a golden chance and Rhodes hitting the post for City.

But in the third minute of injury-time former Ipswich man David McGoldrick cushioned down a long ball and Blades favourite Billy Sharp was lurking to bundle home from point-blank range and spark wild celebrations.

Both teams have enjoyed have enjoyed strong seasons ever since, with Sheffield United recently claiming second place for the Canaries, only to swap positions again last weekend.

It’s likely to be a very different Norwich team this weekend though.

Ben Marshall started at right-back that day but has now been loaned out to Millwall, as did Grant Hanley at centre-back, who is yet to reclaim a starting berth after two months out with a thigh injury.

Alex Tettey and Moritz Leitner were both in the starting XI but are not expected to be fit enough to return on Saturday, while Teemu Pukki supported Rhodes in attack in Sheffield, but has become City’s first-choice striker since then.

It was dramatic – but not quite as memorable as City’s 1-0 win at Bramall Lane the previous season, when Blades boss Wilder went on almighty rant because City had arrived late for the game.

