‘I leave it all out on the pitch’ – City loanee convinced he can perform in the Championship for Rotherham

Published: 1:59 AM August 15, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Sean Raggett is convinced he can prove he's capable of performing in the Championship while on loan at Rotherham.

The towering Norwich City centre-back is spending the season with the Millers having made just two substitute appearances since being signed from Lincoln.

After initially featuring in pre-season with City, a loan deal was agreed, with Rotherham boss Paul Warne keen to bolster his defensive options. Having watched from the bench as the Millers were thumped 5-1 at Brentford and won 1-0 at home against Ipswich, Raggett made his debut on Tuesday night when he played all of a 3-1 home win over Championship rivals Wigan in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

'It's always nice when the manager has confidence in you,' Raggett said. 'That's a big reason why I wanted to come here because from the conversation we had you could tell that he knew a lot about my game and how I could help this team.

'I'm grateful to play with any of the boys. I think they would say the same. We have some really good centre-halves, so it will be a fight for whoever gets those starting positions.

'I want to play at this level and prove that I can play at this level. I'm sure that I can and I can help the team do well. I'm looking forward to it.'

Raggett – who is under contract at City until 2020, with an option for a further year – helped set Rotherham on their way to victory with a towering header in the box which allowed James Proctor to open against Wigan.

Having also scored a powerful header against Mansfield during pre-season, Raggett is pleased to show Millers fans his aerial prowess, saying: 'I like to get a few goals and I think I'm not too bad in the box so hopefully I'll get a few more throughout the season.'

Speaking to Rotherham's website, he added: 'I'm a fighter. I'm very aggressive and a front foot defender. I leave it all out on the pitch and even if I'm not having the best game personally you will see me working hard and giving my all to this team.'

The Millers travel to in-form Leeds in the Championship on Saturday.