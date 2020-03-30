Quiz

Quiz: Can you name all 20 of Glenn Roeder’s Norwich City loan rangers?

It is a period in Norwich City history that most supporters would much rather forget.

The ill-fated year-and-a-bit that Glenn Roeder was in charge of the Canaries - from October 2007 until January 2008 - ultimately led to the club slipping through the trap door to League One. While this was under Bryan Gunn, the damage had truly been done.

However, it will be remembered for much more than just poor defeats, bizarre rants and that fall-out with Darren Huckerby - of which the winger certainly came out in a more favourable position.

The other stand-out feature of this bleak time to be a Norwich City fan was Roeder’s revolving door transfer policy, which saw no fewer than 20 players arrive on loan - almost enough to fill two teams.

But how many can you name? This quiz features the names of all 20 of Glenn Roeder’s loan rangers - can you name them all?