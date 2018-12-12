‘We will never give up’ – Canaries in high spirits ahead of trip to Bristol

Teemu Pukki launched into celebration after scoring an injury-time winner against Bolton at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The glow of relief was still clear to see as Teemu Pukki reflected on his latest Carrow Road heroics.

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

City’s top scorer salvaged victory over Bolton with an injury-time winner on Saturday, to keep Daniel Farke’s team top of the Championship table.

As well as extending the Canaries’ unbeaten run to nine matches, the 3-2 win was a superb 12th win in 15 league matches, opening up a six-point gap to Sheffield United in third place.

“Obviously we should never let that game go to 2-2 in the first place but it tells us about the team at the moment, we will never give up,” the Finland international said.

“Even when they drew level in the 87th minute, we still believed we would score and we got that one chance, and did it.”

Pukki was alongside Jordan Rhodes, Marco Stiepermann and Louis Thompson delivering Christmas presents to youngsters at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, fresh from his winner, adding to a similarly dramatic winning goal against Millwall last month.

Yet for Pukki, his 12th league goal of the campaign brought even more relief after he’d endured an afternoon where his usual tidy control had deserted him at times.

“Both (goals) were really important to get the win and on Saturday it was probably my worst game, I wasn’t feeling so good about my game,” he added.

“So it was a really relieving moment that I got that goal and I got the feeling that it didn’t matter that I played so badly.”

On the memorable celebrations after his latest vital strike, Pukki said: “In the end when you score a winner, it’s different when you do it in the first half, so to hear the stadium go crazy after the goals is probably the best thing as a football player.”

The winner continued a hugely successful arrival as a free transfer this summer after leaving Danish club Brondby, scoring his 13th goal in 20 games in all competitions.

“I thought it would be more tough times but of course I’m happy that it’s going well,” the 28-year-old striker continued.

“Hopefully I can keep it up and as a team as well, we need to work hard every day. There are many games left so we have to keep working hard.”