Search

Advanced search

‘We will never give up’ – Canaries in high spirits ahead of trip to Bristol

12 December, 2018 - 06:30
Teemu Pukki launched into celebration after scoring an injury-time winner against Bolton at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki launched into celebration after scoring an injury-time winner against Bolton at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The glow of relief was still clear to see as Teemu Pukki reflected on his latest Carrow Road heroics.

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

City’s top scorer salvaged victory over Bolton with an injury-time winner on Saturday, to keep Daniel Farke’s team top of the Championship table.

As well as extending the Canaries’ unbeaten run to nine matches, the 3-2 win was a superb 12th win in 15 league matches, opening up a six-point gap to Sheffield United in third place.

“Obviously we should never let that game go to 2-2 in the first place but it tells us about the team at the moment, we will never give up,” the Finland international said.

“Even when they drew level in the 87th minute, we still believed we would score and we got that one chance, and did it.”

Pukki was alongside Jordan Rhodes, Marco Stiepermann and Louis Thompson delivering Christmas presents to youngsters at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, fresh from his winner, adding to a similarly dramatic winning goal against Millwall last month.

Yet for Pukki, his 12th league goal of the campaign brought even more relief after he’d endured an afternoon where his usual tidy control had deserted him at times.

“Both (goals) were really important to get the win and on Saturday it was probably my worst game, I wasn’t feeling so good about my game,” he added.

“So it was a really relieving moment that I got that goal and I got the feeling that it didn’t matter that I played so badly.”

MORE: Pukki loving life under Farke as Canaries players spread festive cheer at hospital

On the memorable celebrations after his latest vital strike, Pukki said: “In the end when you score a winner, it’s different when you do it in the first half, so to hear the stadium go crazy after the goals is probably the best thing as a football player.”

The winner continued a hugely successful arrival as a free transfer this summer after leaving Danish club Brondby, scoring his 13th goal in 20 games in all competitions.

“I thought it would be more tough times but of course I’m happy that it’s going well,” the 28-year-old striker continued.

“Hopefully I can keep it up and as a team as well, we need to work hard every day. There are many games left so we have to keep working hard.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of popular Norfolk photographer adjourned

Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Car park at Norwich park will be shut for more than three months

Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #342 talks Norwich City’s latest late show, Krul and Cantwell

Michael Bailey
The pinkun.com Norwich City Podcast returns to reflect on beating Bolton and all the big Canaries talking points.

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Gallery Pukki loving life under Farke as Canaries players spread festive cheer at hospital

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

‘We will never give up’ – Canaries in high spirits ahead of trip to Bristol

Teemu Pukki launched into celebration after scoring an injury-time winner against Bolton at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich United unveil ex-Canary Cedric Anselin as their new manager

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin is the new manager of Norwich United Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists