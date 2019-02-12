Search

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

PUBLISHED: 22:58 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:58 13 February 2019

Norwich City had a night to forget at Deepdale Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke insisted his own future can wait after a frustrating 3-1 Championship defeat at Preston on Wednesday night.

The German is reportedly close to extending his contract at Carrow Road, with both parties in advanced discussions, but Farke played down speculation that confirmation could come in the next few days, after a rare off night for the Canaries at Deepdale.

“After such a game and a disappointing result I am not too concerned about my future,” he said. “We are in the middle of three games in six days and I don’t want to add to any speculation.

“I am here to help the lads and now we must prepare for Bolton. In these days there is no time for me to think about my future. The focus now is on returning to winning points. After the festive period we started talking and we will continue to talk.”

City paid for defensive lapses and failing to convert numerous chances - notably another penalty saved, when Marco Stiepermann was denied by boyhood Canaries’ fan Declan Rudd.

Rivals Leeds and Sheffield United both cashed in on only a second league defeat since early October for Farke’s men, and the German wants no repeat at Bolton this weekend.

City’s squad will now remain in the north-west at a training base to lick their wounds over the coming days before looking to get back to winning ways.

“We have had some unbelievable weeks but there is never an easy way,” he said. “You have periods when the wind is in your face and things are not easy. We have not had this too often. You now have to respond in the next game and analyse what we can do better.

“We didn’t start on the front foot. I didn’t think it was a free kick for the first goal but you should defend the free kick better than we did. That is always my mantra. The small situations make a big difference. We had one player who dropped too slow on the free kick and that cost us.

“Then the penalty we concede.

“It is a complete joke from the referee. Emi Buendia tracked the lad and it was never a penalty. A few minutes later we get a chance and not only the penalty it could be a red card, but we miss another penalty.

“That summed up the game. We had 22 shots on target, created so many chances. They had four shots on target and three goals and third goal was from a shot that hit the bar from 40 yards.”

Farke admitted he was annoyed by City’s latest spot kick woe - a fifth penalty spurned this season.

“Marco has scored something like his last 25 in training and I was convinced he would score,” he said. “To be honest I am annoyed. We have missed so many in a row and then you are 2-0 down, a wet pitch and it should be a low penalty, not the height he hit it because it gives the keeper a chance to save it.

“It was a brilliant height for him. Not to be focused on this situation was annoying.

“I was pleased with Marco’s reaction but again a small situation we must use. We can’t change it after the game.”

