‘Keep the faith and trust in Farke to get it right’ – Canaries fans try to stay calm after defeat at Preston

PUBLISHED: 22:42 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:45 13 February 2019

Teemu Pukki scored his 22nd goal of the season for City - but it was only a late consolation in a 3-1 loss at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki scored his 22nd goal of the season for City - but it was only a late consolation in a 3-1 loss at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s fine unbeaten away run came to a crashing end at Preston this evening, as Leeds reclaimed top spot in the Championship standings.











Daniel Farke’s promotion hopefuls had set a new club record when going 13 away league games unbeaten but fell to just their second defeat on the road of this campaign – with academy product Declan Rudd coming back to haunt City.

The goalkeeper not only saved Marco Stiepermann’s penalty when the hosts were leading 2-0 – a fifth missed spot-kick of the season for the Canaries – but also made a series of fine stops.

North End, managed by former Norwich boss Alex Neil, sealed the upset when Sean Maguire made it 3-0 midway through the second half as wave after wave of visiting attacks failed to spark a comeback, with Teemu Pukki smashing in a consolation in injury-time.

It was just a second defeat in 20 league games for Farke’s side, slipping to second and seeing the gap to third cut to two points. The Canaries are staying in the north-west, as they have another game in the area on Saturday, against Bolton.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below








