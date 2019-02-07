Live

Press conference updates: Lambert prepares Ipswich ahead of his return to Norwich City

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Paul Lambert speaks to the media this lunchtime ahead of his return to Norwich City as manager of arch rivals Ipswich Town this weekend.

The former Canaries boss returns to Carrow Road on Sunday for this first derby since taking charge of the Suffolk side in October, with the teams having already drawn 1-1 at Portman Road in September.

Former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst was sacked after taking nine points from 15 matches and out-of-work Lambert took the plunge the other side of the East Anglian divide.

The former Scotland and Celtic midfielder has only managed the same return though, of nine points from 15 league games, leaving the Tractor Boys bottom of the Championship and eight points adrift of safety.

Town have lost six of their last seven games, scraping a 1-0 home win over fellow relegation battlers Rotherham at home last month, and are on an 11-game winless streak against Norwich – last winning a derby in April 2009.

Lambert led Norwich to successive promotions from League One to the Premier League between 2009 and 2012, before leaving for Aston Villa.

He has since faced Norwich on six occasions, only losing once, winning all three of his Carrow Road returns including a 4-1 victory in a League Cup quarter-final in 2012.

His last visit, while in charge of Wolves during 2016-17, finished in a 3-1 defeat though.

• You can follow updates from Town’s press conference from around 12.30pm