Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Live

Press conference updates: Lambert prepares Ipswich ahead of his return to Norwich City

07 February, 2019 - 12:15
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Paul Lambert speaks to the media this lunchtime ahead of his return to Norwich City as manager of arch rivals Ipswich Town this weekend.

The former Canaries boss returns to Carrow Road on Sunday for this first derby since taking charge of the Suffolk side in October, with the teams having already drawn 1-1 at Portman Road in September.

Former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst was sacked after taking nine points from 15 matches and out-of-work Lambert took the plunge the other side of the East Anglian divide.

The former Scotland and Celtic midfielder has only managed the same return though, of nine points from 15 league games, leaving the Tractor Boys bottom of the Championship and eight points adrift of safety.

Town have lost six of their last seven games, scraping a 1-0 home win over fellow relegation battlers Rotherham at home last month, and are on an 11-game winless streak against Norwich – last winning a derby in April 2009.

Lambert led Norwich to successive promotions from League One to the Premier League between 2009 and 2012, before leaving for Aston Villa.

He has since faced Norwich on six occasions, only losing once, winning all three of his Carrow Road returns including a 4-1 victory in a League Cup quarter-final in 2012.

His last visit, while in charge of Wolves during 2016-17, finished in a 3-1 defeat though.

• You can follow updates from Town’s press conference from around 12.30pm

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Norfolk and Waveney battered by strong winds – with more on the way

A tree was brought down on Costessey Lane in Ringland on the edge of Norwich by strong winds overnight. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Press conference updates: Lambert prepares Ipswich ahead of his return to Norwich City

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Could a Jamie Oliver rescue deal see the restaurant stay?

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists