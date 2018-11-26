Live

Press conference updates: Canaries prepare for trip to Hull

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media this lunchtime, ahead of Norwich City’s pursuit of a seventh successive Championship victory.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

The league leaders head to Hull for a Tuesday evening battle at the KCom Stadium, with the Tigers sitting second from bottom following a 2-0 home loss to top-six chasing Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Canaries are flying high at the summit, two points clear of nearest challengers Middlesbrough, after a fine 4-1 victory at Swansea on Saturday.

That sealed a sixth win on the spin for Farke’s impressive team and saw four goals scored in a third consecutive match by a Norwich team for the first time since March 1933.

Now the Canaries face a different type of test, against three lowly sides, with the trip to Hull to be followed by home games against Rotherham and Bolton on successive Saturdays.

• Follow updates from the press conference above from around 12.30pm