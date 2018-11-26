Search

Press conference updates: Canaries prepare for trip to Hull

26 November, 2018 - 12:30
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media this lunchtime, ahead of Norwich City’s pursuit of a seventh successive Championship victory.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

The league leaders head to Hull for a Tuesday evening battle at the KCom Stadium, with the Tigers sitting second from bottom following a 2-0 home loss to top-six chasing Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Canaries are flying high at the summit, two points clear of nearest challengers Middlesbrough, after a fine 4-1 victory at Swansea on Saturday.

That sealed a sixth win on the spin for Farke’s impressive team and saw four goals scored in a third consecutive match by a Norwich team for the first time since March 1933.

Now the Canaries face a different type of test, against three lowly sides, with the trip to Hull to be followed by home games against Rotherham and Bolton on successive Saturdays.

• Follow updates from the press conference above from around 12.30pm

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together?

Chris Lakey
Todd Cantwell is being given plenty of playing time by Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Opinion ‘Huge credit to Daniel Farke. Loving the ride’ – City fans relishing table-topping form

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

