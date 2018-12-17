Search

Advanced search

Live

Premier League Two updates: Norwich City U23s v Sunderland U23s

17 December, 2018 - 17:06
Scotland international Kenny McLean returned from injury during Norwich City U23s' 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II last week PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Scotland international Kenny McLean returned from injury during Norwich City U23s' 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II last week PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Kenny McLean is set to continue his return from injury this evening when Norwich City Under-23s take on Sunderland at Colney in Premier League Two.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

McLean started on the comeback trail last Thursday when he played the opening 45 minutes of a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II in the Premier League International Cup group stages.

The returning Scotland international has said in an interview with Scotland’s Sunday Post that he expects to play an hour tonight, as he continues his comeback from three months out with an ankle injury that required surgery.

Long-term injury victim Matt Jarvis also played the first half of that Carrow Road draw but a game five days later may come too quickly for the 32-year-old winger, given the extent of his knee and ankle problems in the last three years.

MORE: It’s great to see Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

Out-of-favour striker Nelson Oliveira played 90 minutes of that game as the final over-age outfield player allowed and scored the opening goal for City, with scouts no doubt watching on ahead of a likely January exit.

There are more players in need of minutes as well though, with Ivo Pinto also out of head coach Daniel Farke’s plans and Felix Passlack, Tom Trybull, Ben Marshall and Dennis Srbeny all in need of minutes.

PREVIEW: Chance of further first-team involvement as City U23s host Sunderland

Sunderland arrive as the only team below the young Canaries in the Division Two table, seven points adrift of Norwich having won one of their 12 games so far – also drawing 1-1 with Norwich in September.

The hosts are looking to finish a run of 11 matches without a win in all competitions themselves though, with three wins and two draws from their 12 matches.

• Follow updates from the Colney clash above from around 6.30pm

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

#includeImage($article, 225)

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham off-licence fined £11k over smuggled goods and under-age alcohol sale

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists