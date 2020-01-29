Norwich City academy players visit Auschwitz

Academy players from Norwich City FC visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland, arranged by the Premier League and the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Players from Norwich City's youth academy are among those from three Premier League clubs who have been learning about the horrors of the Holocaust first-hand.

The Premier League has been working with @HolocaustUK to ensure clubs' Academy players are educated about the Holocaust, including talks from Holocaust survivors https://t.co/QxjfASbCHz pic.twitter.com/cFd4fseioU — Premier League (@premierleague) January 27, 2020

The Premier League and Holocaust Educational Trust arranged for players from the Canaries' u14s team to take part in an education programme which saw them meet two survivors of the concentration camps and visit the Auschwitz camp in Poland.

They joined youngsters from Manchester City and Middlesbrough FC in the three-day programme which aimed to educate the youngsters about the Holocaust.

They met with Zigi Schipper and Harry Spiro - who survived their times at Auschwitz as 10-year-olds - at the Jewish Museum in London before travelling to Auschwitz on Holocaust Memorial Day, which marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Allied soldiers during the Second World War.

At least 1.3million people were brought to Auschwitz during the Holocaust, while at least 1.1m of them were murdered - the majority were Jews.

Carys Dalton, Norwich City player care manager, said: "There's only so much that you can learn from a textbook or from film, so actually being able to see it has really enhanced their understanding, I think, and help them to understand the severity of it."

Norwich academy player Harvey said: "I think it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and, to be given that, I feel very privileged and lucky to be here to see how things were during the Holocaust."

Young Canary Ben said: "The amount of shoes that were there, it was crazy, and the fact you're looking at it and you think they belonged to people who got killed here. I found it really hard to see - I was quite sad at the end of it.

"It's massively important, people coming here from a young generation who didn't even know anything about it. But they need to know, because however interesting it is and however saddening it is, it needs to be told."

Martyn Heather, head of education and welfare at the Premier League, said: "It's part of the national curriculum and we think if we can show that football supports what they do in school.

"It's part of us developing well-rounded young people."