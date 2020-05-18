City players can step up training as Premier League clubs approve initial protocol

Norwich City's players can start training in small groups again from tomorrow Picture: Tony Thrussell Archant

Norwich City’s players will be able to step up their fitness work from tomorrow, after the Premier League’s 20 clubs voted unanimously to approve stage one of the Return to Training Protocol ahead of the season’s resumption.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Project Restart is reportedly working towards a resumption date of June 19 for the remaining quarter of the campaign, after the government gave approval for the season to resume behind closed doors next month, as long as the country’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains low enough.

As part of that work to get the season back under way, Canaries players will be able to return to training in small groups from Tuesday afternoon, having been restricted to individual sessions in recent weeks.

Players will have to practise social distancing at all times, with contact training not yet permitted.

City and all of the other top-flight clubs have released a statement, saying: “Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the government. Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process. Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) and LMA (League Managers’ Association) as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

MORE: Six key issues for Canaries fans ahead of latest Project Restart vote

Testing for coronavirus at top-flight clubs has taken place over the last two days and will continue throughout the training period and the return to match action in a bid to make the environment as safe as possible for all concerned.

Norwich have nine games of the season remaining, as well as a home FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Watford captain Troy Deeney gave an insight into how the return to training could develop in the weeks that follow in a television interview this morning.

“Phase one is social distancing individual training with a coach; that’s no problem, that’s like going to the park,” Deeney told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “Phase two will be next week: six days’ worth of training, three to six people training together with contact, and then six days after that you’re going into 11 v 11 and you can’t social distance with 11 v 11.

“I’m desperate to play football, it’s my job, I’ve got the best job in the world. But there has to be clear and safe measures for everybody, not just me. I saw (Chelsea and England striker) Tammy Abraham say his dad has asthma and he lives with him so he has concerns.

“It’s not just players at the bottom who are trying to stay in the league, it’s concerns right across the board. I have had a lot of texts from players who are worried about coming out and speaking. I would say 98pc are very much aware that phase one is very good. I would say 65 to 70pc of people are concerned with phase two. I’d say even higher after that.”