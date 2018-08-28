Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘Pulled some incredible saves out of the bag’ – Praise for City keeper Krul after draw at Brentford

PUBLISHED: 18:18 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 01 January 2019

Tim Krul couldn't keep out Julian Jeanvier's goal for Brentford but made two fine saves to help City fight back for a draw Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tim Krul couldn't keep out Julian Jeanvier's goal for Brentford but made two fine saves to help City fight back for a draw Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul has been getting plenty of praise from supporters following Norwich City’s fightback to draw 1-1 at Brentford.










The Canaries’ number one made a sprawling stop to deny a Julian Jeanvier overhead kick when the Bees were leading 1-0 and also superbly punched clear a shot from Neal Maupay soon after Timm Klose had earned a point with a deflected header in the 84th minute.

The Netherlands international has come in for criticism at times this season after signing on a free transfer, as the former Newcastle keeper rebuilds his career after a serious knee injury.

And his display proved pivotal as an injury-hit City team salvaged a draw at Griffin Park, to bounce back from their 4-3 home loss to Derby and stretch their unbeaten away run to 11 league matches.

With leaders Leeds losing 4-2 at Nottingham Forest to suffer successive defeats, it leaves Norwich just two points off top spot before the weekend break for FA Cup action.

And with West Brom also losing at Blackburn it leaves Daniel Farke’s team two points clear of third-placed Sheffield United, despite taking two points from their last three games.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below













Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

The history of the Yorkshire Christmas Pie

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organisers ‘delighted’ by turnout at 2019 event

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

Ben Godfrey leads the celebrations for Timm Klose's late leveller at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

Timm Klose salvaged a point at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Klose the hero as Canaries rescue point after sluggish start to New Year’s Day clash with Brentford

Timm Klose of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Griffin Park, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists