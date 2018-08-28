Power strikes but young Canaries allow lead to slip against Newcastle

Simon Power scored during City's defeat at Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

David Wright’s permanent promotion to under-23s head coach couldn’t inspire Norwich City’s development squad to get back to winning ways.

The young Canaries were beaten 2-1 away to Newcastle United last night, going a 10th game without a win, despite taking the lead in the Premier League Two fixture.

Irish winger Simon Power fired the visitors in front 20 minutes into the game, going clean through and holding off two Newcastle defenders before slotting into the bottom-left corner.

Power also forced a good save with a thumping effort soon after, before the Magpies rallied at Whitley Park, the home of the Northumberland Football Association.

Sean Longstaff had already missed a gilt-edged chance before Callum Roberts equalised from the penalty spot in the 41st minute and things got worse for Wright’s team on the stroke of half-time, when Rosaire Longelo finished a slick move to grab the lead.

Tom Scully fired just over in the second half for Norwich but otherwise it was City keeper Billy Johnson mainly making sure Newcastle couldn’t extend their lead.

Former Crewe defender Wright has been in charge of the U23s since Matt Gill left at the end of October to join Paul Lambert’s first team coaching staff at Ipswich Town.

MORE: Canaries confirm Wright’s promotion to U23s boss

There is a chance to bounce back quickly as Carrow Road action follows on Thursday, when the U23s of German side Wolfsburg are hosted in the Premier League International Cup group stages (7pm).

It’s part of a busy week of youth action for the young Canaries, with the U18s set for FA Youth Cup third round action at Port Vale on Wednesday night.

City have confirmed a new U18s coach will be appointed in “due course” following Wright’s promotion. The 38-year-old was appointed as Graeme Murty’s replacement in November 2016, returning to Norwich after a loan spell of five appearances as a player in 2005.

Wright led the U18s to the quarter-finals of the Youth Cup last season – including Max Aarons, who has since progressed to be a first-team regular.

Norwich U23s: Johnson, Ekumah (Vaughan 85), Kamal, Jones, Odusina (C), Payne, Power (Milovanovic 70), Scully, Spyrou, Keller, Coley. Unused Subs: Hayes (GK), Berkeley, Ahmadi