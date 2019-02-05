Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
What is your favourite Norwich City memory in recent derby history?

05 February, 2019 - 15:00
Cameron Jerome seals Norwich City's play-off triumph over Ipswich in 2015, making the second leg score 3-1 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cameron Jerome seals Norwich City's play-off triumph over Ipswich in 2015, making the second leg score 3-1 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

What is your favourite Norwich City moment in recent East Anglian derby history? Let us know in our latest Canaries poll.

From Steve Bruce’s winning header in the 1985 League Cup semi-final at Carrow Road, to Leon McKenzie’s debut double in 2003 and Dani Pacheco making it 5-1 at Portman Road in 2011, there are plenty of top memories to choose from.

The Canaries host Ipswich at midday on Sunday, looking to continue their push for promotion and keep the Blues bottom of the Championship table.

We’ve narrowed our poll down to 10 options from the last 40 years but you can still vote for ‘other’ and let us know your choice in the comments section below, or by tweeting us @pinkun.

The match will be the 90th league meeting of the old foes, with Town still leading the way with 38 wins and Norwich having 33, stretching back to the first in Division Three South in September 1946 – which Ipswich won 5-0.

• Let us know your choice in the poll above

