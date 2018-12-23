Opinion

David Freezer: Player ratings following Norwich City’s fine win at Blackburn

Teenage right-back Max Aarons impressed again for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 1-0 win at Blackburn.

• Tim Krul: A quiet day for City’s number one in terms of saves but carried out all his work sufficiently, with some decent distribution in the mix as well. Held low shot from Bradley Dack early in the second half comfortably enough. Ninth clean sheet of the season. 6

• Max Aarons: Occasional nervy moments in defence, including relief to see Zimmermann poke behind after slip had allowed Dack possession in the City box, but so crucial going forward. Lovely late run left two Rovers defenders for dust before chipped pass to Pukki kept attack going. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann: Tidy and relieved to see panicked poke back to Krul go beyond the far post but didn’t really get on top of aerial battle with Graham. 6

• Ben Godfrey: Again very little to complain about defensively, although Rovers were winning too many set-pieces in the air. But kept a clean sheet, had two goals disallowed and a fine header superbly saved by David Raya in an all-action display. Growing in confidence. 7

• Jamal Lewis: Beaten a few too many times for comfort but vital first half clearance to deny Reed and some buccaneering runs, including one on the right side to keep Rovers out. Set through on goal by Stiepermann but lost his footing before he could shoot. 7

• Alex Tettey: Fortunate to escape a booking for a clumsy early tackle on Dack but settled back into his disruptive groove on 200th appearance for Norwich, regularly breaking up play on the floor and in the air. Goal-saving block to deny Danny Graham’s shot in the first half. 7

• Moritz Leitner: Back after a four-game absence and immediately reclaimed the role of midfield pace-setter, with the hosts sitting off and trying to contain City, only to be forced off injured at the break. 6

• Emi Buendia: Buzzed around early on before being caught by a late tackle from Richie Smallwood after 10 minutes, leaving him with a bandage around his knee. Limped off 10 minutes later and was replaced by Onel Hernandez. n/a

• Marco Stiepermann: Typical performance from the German. Powerful but sometimes clumsy runs, always committed and integral to possession higher up the pitch with a classy touch. Swerving shot well saved by Raya first half and late goal-saving block from Williams prevented him from making it 2-0 late on. 8

• Todd Cantwell: Frustrating first half on the left but did tee up Pukki with a fine pass. Looked better on the right in the second half, again teeing up a Pukki chance and looking creative, with his bouncing shot turned in by Godfrey but disallowed for offside. 7

• Teemu Pukki: Side-netting when teed up by Cantwell and just wide when played in by Vrancic but plenty of work, before once again being in the right place at the right time to calmly finish from close range and snatch the win. His 13th goal of a seriously impressive debut Championship campaign. 7

SUBSTITUTES

• Onel Hernandez (for Buendia, 20): Struggled to make an impact on the right but more joy on the left, with one cross too strong for Pukki but got the key cross spot on when brilliantly freed by Vrancic, to create the key moment for Pukki and claim his sixth league assist of the campaign. 7

• Mario Vrancic (for Leitner, 46): Creative influence was crucial, keeping his cool in the key moment to free Hernandez and trigger the deciding goal. Corner also saw Godfrey header denied by a fine save and in the thick of City’s late push for glory. 8

• Jordan Rhodes (for Pukki 90+2): n/a