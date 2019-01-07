Reading clash to kick-start 2019 fixtures for Norwich City U23s

Anthony Spyrou was on target as City's U23s drew 1-1 with Sunderland at Colney before Christmas Picture: Norwich City Norwich City

The season resumes for Norwich City Under-23s this afternoon when they take on Reading.

David Wright’s team have had three weeks without a game in Premier League Two, since drawing 1-1 with Sunderland U23s at Colney, when Anthony Spyrou scored his sixth goal of the campaign.

That leaves the young Canaries second from bottom in Division Two, seven points clear of Sunderland, having won three and drawn three of their 13 matches.

Reading have been competing for top spot, having won seven of their matches and beat City 3-2 at back in August. The game is scheduled to be played at the Royals’ training ground at 1pm.

The game precedes a run of five consecutive home fixtures currently scheduled to be played at Colney, where there is now a stand for spectators, beginning with a PL2 fixture against Aston Villa on Friday (7pm).

Games against Tottenham, Leicester, West Brom and Exeter are due to follow in the next few weeks.