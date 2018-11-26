Opinion

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea. Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss a sweet one in Swansea and the prospect of Hull and back.

What a time to be alive as a Norwich City fan – and long, long may it continue...

Daniel Farke’s Canaries continue to confound all sorts of expectations – including our own – with a 4-1 thumping of Swansea City in south Wales the latest chapter in a very palatable book, so far. You can almost feel the reins tighten as the pod contemplate the current EFL Championship table - and where all this is headed.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by fellow Canaries correspondent David Freezer and Eastern Daily Press City columnist Ian Clarke at Archant Towers to talk Swans and look ahead to what’s next for the second tier leaders.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in a bumper Mailbag.

