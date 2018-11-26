Search

Advanced search

Opinion

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

26 November, 2018 - 16:45
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss a sweet one in Swansea and the prospect of Hull and back.

What a time to be alive as a Norwich City fan – and long, long may it continue...

Daniel Farke’s Canaries continue to confound all sorts of expectations – including our own – with a 4-1 thumping of Swansea City in south Wales the latest chapter in a very palatable book, so far. You can almost feel the reins tighten as the pod contemplate the current EFL Championship table - and where all this is headed.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by fellow Canaries correspondent David Freezer and Eastern Daily Press City columnist Ian Clarke at Archant Towers to talk Swans and look ahead to what’s next for the second tier leaders.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in a bumper Mailbag.

Subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast for your device via pinkun.com/podcast

You can get in touch with the podcast through all the usual social media channels – or send an email to thepinkun@archant.co.uk

During the domestic season our reporters will be on the scene at each and every Norwich City first-team game. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Convicted paedophile had 500 indecent videos and images on a phone hidden in toolbox

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together?

Chris Lakey
Todd Cantwell is being given plenty of playing time by Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Safety secured. Now full steam ahead for Championship promotion charge

Marco Stiepermann celebrates with his Norwich City team mates after scoring in a 4-1 rout at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Press conference recap: Leitner worry for Canaries ahead of trip to Hull

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘Don’t compare us...he’s the best I’ve seen’ – but Norwich City star is taking his chance to shine

Marco Stiepermann is proving a key figure in Daniel Farke's Norwich City game plan so far this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists