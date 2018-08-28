Search

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #343 talks Norwich City’s Fa Cup exit, Hanley, January and Wes

PUBLISHED: 17:18 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 07 January 2019

The Pinkun Norwich City Podcast returns with its FA Cup winners and losers, following the Canaries' exit at the hands of Portsmouth.

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss FA Cup trips, Hanley’s red and heading for West Brom.

It was fun while it lasted – but we’ll let you have it Portsmouth... Norwich City exit the FA Cup at the third round stage for the sixth successive season – although Ipswich can’t even better that statistic.

Still, it leaves plenty of room for discussion as the Canaries focus all their remaining attentions this season to their EFL Championship quest.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt, colleague David Freezer and Archant Towers newbie Tony Thrussell to talk Pompey, Wes at West Brom and the January landscape.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

