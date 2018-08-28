Search

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 November 2018

The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss an epic game, Pukki parties, a long-haul flight and the pitfalls of taking a phone call.

‘We are top of the league’ – probably a good time to go to Tampa then… After one of the most epic games Carrow Road has seen, the pod returns to pinch itself at the sight of the EFL Championship table.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and sports journalist/commentator Stuart Hodge at Archant Towers to chew through a meaty clash and all the relative talking points - before David Freezer joins Michael live from Tampa Bay, Florida to discuss the Canaries’ warm-weather training week during the last international break of the year.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in a bumper Mailbag.

