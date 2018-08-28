Search

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #342 talks Norwich City’s latest late show, Krul and Cantwell

PUBLISHED: 16:47 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:47 10 December 2018

The pinkun.com Norwich City Podcast returns to reflect on beating Bolton and all the big Canaries talking points.

Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss pipping Bolton and the current Canaries world.

Teemu Pukki is having a party – but beware, it’s only starting at the point when you think it’s all over...

Daniel Farke’s Norwich City wonders maintain their lead at the top of the Championship thanks to another stunning injury-time win.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and colleague David Freezer at Archant Towers to talk Trotters, Todd Cantwell and traveling to Bristol – with a little dip of trivia to boot.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

