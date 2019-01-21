Search

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #345 talks Norwich City’s Carlsberg weekend, Leeds and ‘spygate’

21 January, 2019 - 17:34
The latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City podcast reflects on an excellent weekend - and another big one on the cards.

The latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City podcast reflects on an excellent weekend - and another big one on the cards.

Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss the Canaries’ Birmingham win, ‘spygate’ point and look ahead to Sheffield United.

Norwich City did the business early – in their game and in the weekend – and they reaped the rewards from both…

Daniel Farke’s Canaries produced an excellent 3-1 win over play-off hopefuls Birmingham at Carrow Road - before most of their major promotion rivals lost, and the can of worms that is ‘Spygate’ reared its ugly head again.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and colleague David Freezer to talk all that plus January, Nelson Oliveira and the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don't order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Claims Norwich has 'ground to a halt' as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

