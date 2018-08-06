LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Birmingham, Farke and deadline day (mark 1)

News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Published: 5:28 PM August 6, 2018
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast is back to review their opening point at Birmingham, alongside all t

The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast is back to review their opening point at Birmingham, alongside all the key Canaries talking points. - Credit: © Twitter - Toro Rosso

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, as we review the Canaries' 2018-19 EFL Championship opener at Birmingham and much more besides.

City's season has begun – and Onel Hernandez was clearly dying to get back playing the competitive stuff. Thank goodness he only took his shirt off in celebration once.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by fellow Norwich City correspondent David Freezer and head of news Ian Clarke to pick through the last week in the Canaries' world.

They review the Birmingham talking points, look at what happened across the Championship on the opening weekend (so far), dish out their weekly Gongs, look ahead to the first deadline day of the summer and take your questions and comments in Mailbag.

