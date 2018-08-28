LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #346 discusses Norwich City’s battle with the Blades and looks ahead to Leeds

Onel Hernandez's goal against Sheffield United was particularly enjoyed by podcast gues David Hannant Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss the Canaries’ 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United, deadline day and Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at Leeds.

Stand-in host David Freezer is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and City columnist David Hannant, to look back on a busy week.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

