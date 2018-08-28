Search

PUBLISHED: 18:44 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 28 January 2019

Onel Hernandez's goal against Sheffield United was particularly enjoyed by podcast gues David Hannant Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez's goal against Sheffield United was particularly enjoyed by podcast gues David Hannant Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss the Canaries’ 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United, deadline day and Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at Leeds.

Stand-in host David Freezer is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and City columnist David Hannant, to look back on a busy week.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

Subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast for your device via pinkun.com/podcast

You can get in touch with the podcast through all the usual social media channels – or send an email to thepinkun@archant.co.uk

During the domestic season our reporters will be on the scene at each and every Norwich City first-team game. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

