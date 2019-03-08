January signing Philip Heise makes first appearance for City as Under-23s draw 2-2

January signing Philip Heise made his first competitive appearance for the Canaries on Monday evening as the Under-23s produced a grandstand finish to share the spoils with Stoke.

A side that also featured Felix Passlack, Louis Thompson and Michael McGovern looked to be heading for defeat when they trailed 2-0 with just 15 minutes left.

But striker Adam Idah then struck twice in five minutes to ensure David Wright’s team came away with some reward for their efforts.

The young Irish striker may have been the hero but all eyes were on recent recruit Heise, who joined City on transfer deadline day from Dynamo Dresden and has spent the best part of six weeks getting acclimatised to his new surroundings.

The 27-year-old German finally made his bow on a chilly night at Colney and got the full 90 minutes under his belt while catching the eye at both ends of the pitch. He gave a solid defensive performance at left back and also moved forward with purpose on occasions, with a driven free-kick from a tight angle testing keeper Daniel Gyollai in the first half.

All the goals came in the second period, with Jacob Twyford (62) and Oliver Shenton (73) putting the Potters two up before Idah took centre stage. He quickly reduced the arrears from the spot after substitute Anthony Spyrou had been fouled and curled the ball home from the edge of the box five minutes later to earn a point.

City: McGovern, Passlack, Lomas (Payne 45), Dronfield, Heise, Thompson (McIntosh 72), Milovanovic, Scully, Coley, Ahadme (Spyrou 72), Idah. Unused Subs: Johnson (GK), Kamal.