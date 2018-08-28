Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Updated

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

PUBLISHED: 10:01 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 31 January 2019

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Archant

Philip Heise has broken Norwich City’s January transfer silence with a deadline day move to the Championship promotion hunters.

The 27-year-old joins from German second-tier outfit Dynamo Dresden for what is understood to be a modest six-figure fee, used to bring the left-sided player to the Canaries six months ahead of schedule.

Heise had already agreed to join City in the summer as a free agent, after rebuffing Dresden’s attempts to persuade him to sign a new deal.

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf and Borussia Monchengladbach youth product has signed a contract set to keep him at Norwich until the summer of 2022, with the move subject to the usual international clearance. He will wear the vacant number 28 shirt.

“I’m very excited and happy to be here; it’s a nice step for me,” said Heise, who becomes City’s first – and most likely only – first-team signing of the January transfer window.

Philip Heise (left) and new Norwich City team-mate Christoph Zimmermann speak to our Canaries correspondent Michael Bailey. Picture: ArchantPhilip Heise (left) and new Norwich City team-mate Christoph Zimmermann speak to our Canaries correspondent Michael Bailey. Picture: Archant

“This is a massive change for me and a chance for the first time to play abroad. The whole situation for my whole family, coming here to new surroundings and then being in England, being happy in this new situation I find myself in – and then get going and playing in the Championship.

“It’s OK for me and my family and I now have time to search for a flat or a house and I can start from the summer perfect in the pre-season, so everything is fine.”

Heise arrived with good attacking pedigree that had attracted Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer – with Norwich’s name even then not too far away from the discussions.

With plenty of attacking pedigree having played in most of the positions on offer down the left side, the style and work of head coach Daniel Farke is exactly why Heise finds himself in Norwich.

“I am here because of the philosophy and the way Norwich are playing, because it is Daniel Farke’s style and the way he wants to play, and I think that will suit me – it’s obviously one of the main reasons I have signed for Norwich,” said Heise – with the assistance of new City team-mate Christoph Zimmermann; the centre-back taking a brief turn as a reassuring translator.

The pair both hail from Dusseldorf and shared time in Monchengladbach’s academy – albeit in different age groups, some nine years ago.

“He is a good guy of course and I’m happy to see him,” smiled Heise.

“In pre-season we played Aston Villa so I know how tough the game is here, especially the physical side – it’s more advanced compared to Germany.

“Also from what I’ve watched – and I saw the play-off games last season – they were the top teams in the Championship, and the quality was high. You could definitely compare that to the lower midtable teams in the German top flight.

“I like a game that has full-backs running up and down the line and I’m looking forward to that. I’m sure it’s something we can all expect. But most important for any full-back is to defend of course.

“In my personal situation I am happy to be here early so at this stage now so I can get some time to get used to it.

“But also I will not be concerned if in two or three weeks I’m not starting each and every game – because I know this is a step by step development and also for me to get used to the Championship, to get used to playing here and help out whenever I can.

“I am happy to learn English football and every team has its own character. So I can learn that and I have the time to do it.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists