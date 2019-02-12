Lambert accepts FA charge but says – ‘there was a lot of stuff that was going on underhand’

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is sent off by referee Peter Bankes during the match at Carrow Road last Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Paul Lambert has accepted a misconduct charge following his dismissal during the East Anglian derby at Norwich City last weekend but has sent a letter to the FA outlining the mitigating circumstances around his red card.

The ex-Canaries boss was sent to the stands just before half-time at Carrow Road, along with City’s head of performance Chris Domogalla.

“I am not going to win an appeal so I won’t be going down that route but I have had my say to the FA,” Lambert’s told Ipswich’s official web site.

“I stand by what I have said. I stand by exactly what went on. I will accept what is coming my way – whatever that is – but there was a lot of stuff that was going on underhand that was wrong and that’s what I have explained to the FA.”

In the official response to the charge, Ipswich have questioned the role of the stewards in the incident that led to Lambert’s dismissal.

In a statement on their website, Ipswich added: “The club have also pointed out that it took the coach taking the squad to Carrow Road from the hotel 28 minutes to do a 10-minute journey with a police escort.”

Both clubs were charged over the behaviour of players and officials in two incidents – the second in the final minute after a tackle by Flynn Downes on city’s Emi Buendia – with Lambert separately charged with misconduct for the incident which led to his red card.

City head coach Daniel Farke, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of City’s game at Preston, said: “I knew about the investigation against Chris Domogalla and Ed Wootten are denied, so there was no further individual investigations. This was important for me because it told me that at least they stayed there with behaviour and actions that were more disciplined and did not use any nasty words that needed an individual charge.

“Of course we spoke about the body language needs to be a bit calmed down in this situation but we are all not robots, we are human beings and if you are concerned about a nasty tackle against one of your players, it’s quite normal and sometimes not too bad to show that you are a bit alive and show your chest or whatever.

“In general my feeling was that the behaviour could be a bit better but we spoke about this and I was not too concerned.

“I mentioned before that because there was perhaps 30 seconds of a bit of a spicy atmosphere that if there is a charge against the club, we will take it, because we are responsible for our lads.

“But we will also protect them and we all understand that they were a bit emotional, especially in this special game.

“My feeling was that it was not too bad but I don’t know in general what the charge against the club is, or if there is one at all.”