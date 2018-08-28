Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s stunning 3-1 Championship win at Leeds United

PUBLISHED: 19:40 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:29 02 February 2019

Mario Vrancic opened the scoring at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mario Vrancic opened the scoring at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt delivers his verdict from Elland Road

1. All the plaudits, so many plaudits

Wow. What else can you say? Given all the build up to the biggest game of the Championship season, spygate and all that jazz, to produce what must rank as the best performance of the Daniel Farke era was stunning.

City soaked up early pressure and struck venomously on the counter.

Yes, there was a touch of good fortune about the first two goals but the manner Norwich controlled the tempo of the game in the second half was another sign of their growing maturity.

Norwich fans taunted their Leeds’ counterparts with chants of ‘Leeds, falling apart again’ after Mario Vrancic had doubled his lead.

But this was all about an emphatic statment of intent from Farke’s men.

Patrick Bamford’s late header irked the head coach but this was as close to as complete a performance we have seen under the German.

2. Solid oaks

Leeds’ movement across midfield areas in the first half was a blur at times.

City’s backline looked vulnerable without the protection of Alex Tettey. Yet, Christoph Zimmermann and Ben Godfrey defended resolutely.

When the ball came in the air, they were aggressive and so sharp. When it was on the deck, and buzzing around the likes of Kemar Roofe, they were composed and clinical in possession.

Roofe’s irritation earned him a booking and then a further lecture from Stuart Atwell as his frustration grew.

That was tick in the box for two centre backs who before a ball was kicked this season were firmly in the shade of Grant Hanley and Timm Klose. Not any more.

3. Stunner Stiepi

Churlish perhaps to signal out anyone in yellow for such a stirring collective effort.

But Marco Stiepermann was on a different level at times. When the game was fraught, he seemed to have all the time in the world.

Buying City precious breathing space in the second period, bringing team mates into play.

There is nothing flash or showy about the towering German. But he is mightily effective. And such an intelligent footballer with an ability to read the game unrivalled perhaps in this Norwich squad. Again in the hottest of hot atmospheres he underlined his value to the cause.

4. Endless possibilities

Marcelo Bielsa allowed himself to ponder what a win would do in opening a six-point gap over their nearest rivals when he was asked at his pre-match press call.

Now Norwich have Leeds in their rear view. Albeit both are locked together on 57 points, with City top on goal difference.

Farke has continued to talk in the present, when asked what is possible for his troops. He did so again after this game. But after a win of such quality at one of their biggest rivals in front of a sold out Elland Road title chatter is now fully justified.

Perhaps more importantly, they have a seven point gap to fourth-placed West Brom, although Albion have a game in hand. The pressure is getting cranked up. Can City’s rivals match them over the weeks ahead?

5. Derby dust-up

In the bigger picture, Ipswich is about another three points to maintain the Canaries’ promotion push.

But given Paul Lambert brings the Blues to Carrow Road next weekend the hype and the East Anglian bragging rights will ensure the build up may well rival what went before this trip to Yorkshire.

Looking at the league table, there should only be one outcome. Ipswich failed again earlier in the day at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Relegation to League One is inevitable barring a footballing turnaround not even Lambert looks capable of engineering.

But be in no doubt, the City Hall of Famer would dearly love to put one over his former employers. Farke and City have to focus on the job in hand. But what an occasion in store at Carrow Road.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘You never think this could happen to your child’: Mother’s heartbreak as toddler son diagnosed with rare cancer

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A brilliant night for us’ - Farke urges City fans and players to savour 3-1 Leeds win

Marco Stiepermann salutes the travelling support at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s stunning 3-1 Championship win at Leeds United

Mario Vrancic opened the scoring at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City are top of the league! Brilliant display knocks Leeds off top spot at Elland Road

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Angry words as Alvechurch ‘hijack’ King’s Lynn Town pitch after match is called off

Match officials make their decision to call off King's Lynn Town's home game against Alvechurch Picture: Chris Lakey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists