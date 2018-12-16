Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Paddy Davitt verdict: Rolling with the punches is in Canaries’ DNA

16 December, 2018 - 19:30
Christoph Zimmermann played through the pain barrier at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann played through the pain barrier at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

If ever one image summed up Norwich City at present it was the sight of an exhausted Christoph Zimmermann gulping in air with his hands on his knees deep inside the penalty box.

Zimmermann has the physique of a heavyweight boxer but along with the rest of Daniel Farke’s depleted squad had been on the ropes and covering up for most of the opening period.

The lethargy and sluggishness to the visitors’ collective labours contrasted sharply to Bristol City’s vibrant, high energy bursts.

Zimmermann had just headed another corner clear but frankly looked spent as he waited for the next home wave. We know now, courtesy of Farke’s post-match revelation, that Zimmermann was one of a number of players struggling with illness which had swept through the camp.

The central defender had not slept on the eve of the game, according to his head coach, but with Timm Klose back in Norfolk and Grant Hanley’s injury-hit campaign hitting a new low, with a training ground eye injury that saw him named on the bench in ‘an emergency’, Zimmermann had to do his duty.

Max Aarons heads Onel Hernandez's driven cross home for Norwich City's late equaliser at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdMax Aarons heads Onel Hernandez's driven cross home for Norwich City's late equaliser at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

If you want to be uncharitable you might question the defender’s role in both home strikes.

Yet he also sparked the move that led to Norwich’s opener.

His race was finally run around the hour mark, when his desperate sliding lunge was unable to prevent Callum O’Dowda lashing Bristol in front.

Hanley was introduced for his first senior outing since the derby draw on September 2.

Pitched into the maelstrom against a Robins side firmly in the ascendancy, and Alex Tettey teetering on the cusp of a second yellow card, there was never likely to be a white flag raised on the Scot’s watch.

No excuses about illness or injury, no sense the degree of difficulty was too great or the physical effort too much to retrieve the situation.

Norwich mustered another of those now trademark late flourishes that brought another goal for Max Aarons and, but for more care shown from Onel Hernandez on another cross, may have produced a winner for Jordan Rhodes.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Hanley barrelled forward in stoppage time and unleashed a shot at Niki Mäenpää. Much like the exhausted Zimmermann, the sight of his marauding replacement on the edge of the Bristol penalty area offered another defiant symbol.

Norwich were below-par for most of this contest but when the dust settled had added another point to their growing tally.

Leeds may have replaced them at the summit but a tenth unbeaten league game underlined forward momentum had been retained.

Farke predictably took a step back when many pointed to his astute double substitution and tactical switch, that injected Hernandez’s pace into the mix and provided the attacking platform for Aarons to demonstrate once again he increasingly appears a forward in a full back’s body.

The movement to get himself back onside, as Hernandez squared up his marker on the opposite flank, then the anticipation were matched by the composed header, as he met the ball beyond the far post.

The only surprise on recent evidence was City did not find a winner.

To reprise Farke’s prosaic response upon winning November’s manager-of-the-month that would have truly been a Hollywood script.

Even if Aarons had not intervened and Norwich’s unbeaten run had come to an end there was hardly need for alarm.

It will end eventually but the underlying trends, the depth to a squad that can add the likes of Kenny McLean, Moritz Leitner and Klose to the starting mix requires a healthy sense of perspective.

WATCH: Paddy’s take and what the Sunday’s made of City’s 2-2 draw

There is a growing feeling outside the bubble these next two months or so will frame how high Norwich can set the bar in their bid to reach the Premier League.

But a gruelling test against the Robins, after those tough league battles with the likes of Rotherham, Bolton and Millwall, suggest the final plot line will not become clear until the finishing tape looms.

What festive tests against Nottingham Forest, Derby and then in early January a trip to West Brom allow is the potential to strike a psychological blow.

Norwich have played much better individually and collectively than they mustered against Lee Johnson’s Robins.

But the character, the will to resist against stifling odds, both on the pitch and off it, even the obduracy typified by Zimmermann’s resolve to put his weary body on the line, was as good as anything we have witnessed on this upward curve.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video WATCH Denver Clinton helicoptered into celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

Four nurses from Norwich have thanked a kind stranger who picked up the bill for their Christmas meal. Pictured, (from left), are Jo Kluczykowska, 25, Sarah Knights, 30, Joy Eglington, 24, and Nancy Eglington, 28. Photo: Sarah Knights

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

Video WATCH ‘This is a special message for Denver’ - boxing star Tyson Fury shares video ahead of charity match

Tyson Fury. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Determined display provides further evidence that Godfrey can make the grade as a defender for City

David Freezer
Timm Klose's injury and an eye issue for Grant Hanley gave youngster Ben Godfrey another chance to impress Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City grind out Robins draw

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his views on the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City from Ashton Gate.

Opinion ‘10 unbeaten, still on a roll’ – Canaries fans satisfied with hard earned draw at Bristol City

David Freezer
Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: Mind games playing a crucial part in Norwich City’s success

Robin Sainty
Ben Godfrey in action during his first Championship start for Norwich, against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

David Freezer
Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read Sport

Video Daniel Farke reveals the lengths Canaries had to go in 2-2 Bristol City draw

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Lee Johnson slams ‘joke’ decision not to send off Alex Tettey

Lee Johnson and Daniel Farke did not agree over whether Alex Tettey was lucky not to be sent off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Max Aarons earned Norwich City an EFL Championship point against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Determined display provides further evidence that Godfrey can make the grade as a defender for City

Timm Klose's injury and an eye issue for Grant Hanley gave youngster Ben Godfrey another chance to impress Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists