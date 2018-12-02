Search

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

02 December, 2018 - 06:00
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 3-1 win against Rotherham

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s battlers, who inflcited a first defeat in eight on Paul Warne’s side.

• Tim Krul

Questions again to be asked at the manner he parried Will Vaulks’ shot despatched by Richie Towell. Composed thereafter. 6

• Max Aarons

The run in behind Joe Mattock made up Todd Cantwell’s mind, but the deft headed flick was sublime. 8

• Christoph Zimmermann

Hands full with the towering Michael Smith aerially. 7

• Timm Klose

Organised City’s backline during testing spells in the second half. 7

• Jamal Lewis

Bizarrely hooked late on in a case of mistaken identity. Offered an attacking threat in the first half with a number of overlapping bursts. Did a number on Anthony Forde. 7

• Alex Tettey

Solid, unfussy. The anchor to let others express themselves. 7

• Mario Vrancic

Gorgeous reverse pass freed Teemu Pukki to carve out an assist for Cantwell. Much more progressive after the interval. Crunching tackle teed up Emi Buendia. 7

• Emi Buendia

Cut a frustrated figure in the first half. Stinging shot late on parried by Marek Rodak. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

For every ball that bounces off him there is a telling contribution. Desire and athleticism robbed Semi Ajayi to roll in Pukki for a routine finish to seal the win. 8

• Todd Cantwell

City’s second half catalyst. Whipped a right footed shot into the opposite corner to open his goal account for the club. Then the confidence to drive forward and conjure a wonderfully precise assist for Max Aarons. 9

• Teemu Pukki

Could have easily helped himself to a matchball in the final quarter. Did add another assist and goal to his growing tally. Selfless work to harry centre backs should not go unnoticed. 8

City substitutes

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Jamal Lewis, 87)

• Tom Trybull n/a

(for Mario Vrancic, 89)

• Ben Godfrey n/a

(for Teemu Pukki, 90+3)

