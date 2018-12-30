Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a sickening 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County
Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ power failure against Derby County
Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s depleted squad, who threw away a win over the Rams either side of a partial floodlight failure at Carrow Road.
• Tim Krul
Let down by those in front of him on this occasion. Very rarely you could say that about Norwich City too often this season. Would not call him into question for any of the Rams’ three goals. 6
• Max Aarons
Appeared to be caught in two minds on Scott Carson’s booming goal kick that led to Jack Marriott’s winner. Whether to deal with it or press Florian Jozefzoon. Let the same player draw Derby level minutes earlier 6
• Christoph Zimmermann
Day to forget for the big man. Early booking put him on the edge. Diced with a second yellow when outstripped for pace by Marriott. Then levered off the ball far too easily in the defining moment by Marriott who calmly lifted the ball over the advancing Tim Krul. 5
• Timm Klose
Plenty of licence to roam forward in that first period. Needed to get hold of a shaky backline lacking any real protection from midfield. 6
• Ben Godfrey
Deployed in Jamal Lewis’ place. Thundered forward to score and was heading for a perfect day until failing to track David Nugent for Derby’s third goal. 7
• Alex Tettey
Unable to sort his feet out quick enough when he had a chance to cut out Nugent’s cross to Duane Holmes for Jozefzoon’s goal. Minus Moritz Leitner, being asked to cover too much ground. 6
• Mario Vrancic
In the side to create and no qualms on that score. Beautiful crossfield pass for Marco Stiepermann to set up Godfrey. Then a rare tackle and counter before a perfectly weighted pass freed Teemu Pukki. But lacks the control Leitner offers in central midfield. 7
• Onel Hernandez
Never far from the action in the first 35 minutes. Teed up Alex Tettey for a very good chance. Looked more like a wayward shot than an assist for Pukki’s second but they all count. 7
• Marco Stiepermann
Lovely quick feet and cut back crashed home by Godfrey. Also hooked a pass into the on-rushing Onel Hernandez’s path for Pukki’s second goal. Seemed to lose the flight of Jozefzoon’s cross for the first Derby goal. 7
• Todd Cantwell
Denied a stoppage time equaliser by the agility of Scott Carson. 7
• Teemu Pukki
Two predatory finishes but also blotted his copybook with two half-hearted attempted clearances that led directly to two Derby first half goals from corners. 8
City substitutes
• Tom Trybull n/a
(for Mario Vrancic, 85)
• Jordan Rhodes n/a
(for Teemu Pukki, 88)
• Dennis Srbeny n/a
(for Marco Stiepermann, 90+2)
