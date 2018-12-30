Search

Advanced search

Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a sickening 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County

30 December, 2018 - 01:03
Norwich City's players suffered a painful late 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's players suffered a painful late 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ power failure against Derby County

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s depleted squad, who threw away a win over the Rams either side of a partial floodlight failure at Carrow Road.

• Tim Krul

Let down by those in front of him on this occasion. Very rarely you could say that about Norwich City too often this season. Would not call him into question for any of the Rams’ three goals. 6

• Max Aarons

Appeared to be caught in two minds on Scott Carson’s booming goal kick that led to Jack Marriott’s winner. Whether to deal with it or press Florian Jozefzoon. Let the same player draw Derby level minutes earlier 6

• Christoph Zimmermann

Day to forget for the big man. Early booking put him on the edge. Diced with a second yellow when outstripped for pace by Marriott. Then levered off the ball far too easily in the defining moment by Marriott who calmly lifted the ball over the advancing Tim Krul. 5

• Timm Klose

Plenty of licence to roam forward in that first period. Needed to get hold of a shaky backline lacking any real protection from midfield. 6

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

• Ben Godfrey

Deployed in Jamal Lewis’ place. Thundered forward to score and was heading for a perfect day until failing to track David Nugent for Derby’s third goal. 7

• Alex Tettey

Unable to sort his feet out quick enough when he had a chance to cut out Nugent’s cross to Duane Holmes for Jozefzoon’s goal. Minus Moritz Leitner, being asked to cover too much ground. 6

• Mario Vrancic

In the side to create and no qualms on that score. Beautiful crossfield pass for Marco Stiepermann to set up Godfrey. Then a rare tackle and counter before a perfectly weighted pass freed Teemu Pukki. But lacks the control Leitner offers in central midfield. 7

• Onel Hernandez

Never far from the action in the first 35 minutes. Teed up Alex Tettey for a very good chance. Looked more like a wayward shot than an assist for Pukki’s second but they all count. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

Lovely quick feet and cut back crashed home by Godfrey. Also hooked a pass into the on-rushing Onel Hernandez’s path for Pukki’s second goal. Seemed to lose the flight of Jozefzoon’s cross for the first Derby goal. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Denied a stoppage time equaliser by the agility of Scott Carson. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Two predatory finishes but also blotted his copybook with two half-hearted attempted clearances that led directly to two Derby first half goals from corners. 8

City substitutes

• Tom Trybull n/a

(for Mario Vrancic, 85)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Teemu Pukki, 88)

• Dennis Srbeny n/a

(for Marco Stiepermann, 90+2)

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…

Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Paddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davitt

Paddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Real Housewife of Cheshire Stacey Forsey on food intolerances and her new book, Scrumplicious Sweet Treats.

Stacey Forsey

Jo Malone on her five year hiatus and her new project: Jo Loves

Jo Malone

Theatre review - Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, The Lowry, Salford

The Prince and the Swan, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake Credit: Johan Persson

Didsbury - the Manchester suburb growing in confidence

Didsbury

Arighi Bianchi director, Nick Bianchi talks to Living Edge

Arighi Bianchi director, Nick Bianchi talks to Living Edge

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a sickening 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County

Norwich City's players suffered a painful late 4-3 Championship defeat to Derby County Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans use mobile phones to light up Carrow Road after floodlight failure

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure halts the match Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘No children exited the vehicle’: Angry mum fined by controversial firm for using parent car park space

A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre car park Picture : ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists