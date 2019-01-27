Search

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-2 deadlock against the Blades

27 January, 2019 - 06:00
Norwich City were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ tense draw against Sheffield United

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s promotion contenders, who scored two excellent goals but got a taste of their own medicine at the other end from the prolific Billy Sharp.

• Tim Krul

Booked by the official, who clearly felt he was trying to distract Billy Sharp on the penalty. Far more meaningful intervention after Norwich went 2-1 up with a flying leap to foil Gary Madine. Very composed in possession with ball at his feet. 7

• Max Aarons

Cool assist for Teemu Pukki. Took a sore one down the back of the Achilles in the first half. Caught ball-watching for Enda Stevens’ dart that eventually led to a penalty. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Lost Sharp for the Blades’ second goal. Touch fortunate to escape with only a booking for a scissors tackle. 6

• Ben Godfrey

Solid. Moved the ball with much more assurance along his backline. 7

• Jamal Lewis

Prominent in an attacking sense. Afforded Mark Duffy too much room to pick out Sharp for the second equaliser. 7

• Tom Trybull

Not his natural game but vital screening role at times. Brave block to halt Madine piledriver. Fortunate deflection sparked the second City goal. 8

• Mario Vrancic

Key role in a sublime team goal for the first City strike. Miscued a header from Emi Buendia’s corner under pressure. Very composed in tight areas in front of his back four. 7

• Emi Buendia

Rash decision to try and halt Stevens was labelled ‘naive’ by Daniel Farke. Albeit the desire to get back and support Max Aarons was admirable. One lovely burst past two almost brought reward, before John Egan slid in at the near post. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

Prominent in the first goal. Good in the physical skirmishes and a driving force with the ball at his feet. One slaloming run would have been talked about for years if it ended with a goal. 7

• Onel Hernandez

Really assured finish to a flowing team move. All the more frustrating we saw a lack of composure with the final chance in stoppage time. Good outlet all day. 7

• Teemu Pukki

One goal, one assist. Standard day at the office. Left Dean Henderson rooted to his line with the whipped strike across his body into the opposite side netting. 8

City substitutes

• Todd Cantwell n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 88)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Marco Stiepermann, 89)

