Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a breathless 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

09 December, 2018 - 00:23
Teemu Pukki is mobbed after his stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 3-2 win against Bolton

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s table toppers, who refused to settle for second best yet again at Carrow Road.

• Tim Krul

Plenty of pre-match chat about the nature of recent concessions. But got plenty of distance on his parry from Jason Lowe’s long range early hit. No luck with goalmouth scramble that squirmed to Mark Beevers for the leveller. 7

• Max Aarons

Assist at Swansea. Goal against Rotherham. Assist against the Trotters. Had a chance to clear his penalty box in the build up to Sammy Ameobi’s strike. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Big onus to step up as the experienced head in a youthful backline minus Timm Klose. Vital when Bolton loaded the box with some heavy artillery in the final quarter. 7

• Ben Godfrey

Late, late call for the injured Klose. Not the easiest frontline to be pitched in against either. Full credit for the way he adapted in the circumstances. 7

• Jamal Lewis

Gorgeous threaded pass for Mario Vrancic that led to Marco Stiepermann’s thumping finish. Decision-making first half in good positions needed to better. 7

• Alex Tettey

Excellent first half headed chance guided wide of the far post. Although the man himself might contend he was trying to head it back across the area for his team mates. Kept driving and cajoling those around him. Leader of this pack. 7

• Mario Vrancic

Quality first half slot from just outside the area. Made the trigger move and then rolled in Stiepermann for the second goal. Influencing games in the key moments. 8

• Emi Buendia

So clever at finding those pockets of space in front of the defence. First half corner should have been stuck away by Tettey. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

Impressive from start to finish. Lashed home a goal. Could have had at least two more. 9

• Todd Cantwell

Can see his growing confidence in the manner he demanded the ball in the second period. Intelligent movement. Always progressive in thought and deed. Ball back into the area led to dramatic stoppage time winner. 8

• Teemu Pukki

His head coach nailed it. For 90+5 minutes this was as poor as Pukki had been - in terms of efficiency, not his work rate or desire. Then an instinctive move towards Jordan Rhodes and a vicious half-volley to seal the unlikeliest of wins. 8

City substitutes

• Onel Hernandez n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 83)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Marco Stiepermann, 87)

• Dennis Srbeny n/a

(for Teemu Pukki, 90+6)

The straw stack fire at Watton Airfield may continue to burn overnight. Picture: Craig Blackwood

