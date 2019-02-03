Search

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-1 triumph at Leeds United

03 February, 2019 - 06:00
Mario Vrancic notched a brace to help sink Leeds United at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ emphatic 3-1 away win against Leeds United

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who scaled new heights with a controlled dismantling of previous Championship leaders Leeds United at Elland Road.

• Tim Krul

Stood strong to deny Kemar Roofe. Earned a booking for cleaning out Tyler Roberts but might contend did enough to put the striker off. 8

• Max Aarons

Top drawer goalline clearance at a crucial moment. Not far from a first half goal either. 8

• Christoph Zimmermann

Let Roberts escape for a decent first half chance and failed to halt Roofe on the slaloming run that led to the Tim Krul stop. But overall a solid barrier. 8

• Ben Godfrey

Mature display. You can see the confidence now when he is in possession and his greater willingness to step into midfield. 8

• Jamal Lewis

Fine attacking instincts throughout. First half burst set up Emi Buendia. Repeated the trick with a deflected cut back that was nudged home by Mario Vrancic for the third goal. 8

• Tom Trybull

Left the field with a nasty wound to his ankle. All-action again. Really coming to the party in a big way. Although might have had his heart in his mouth when Roberts’ tumbled after a clumsy collision. 8

• Mario Vrancic

Signature performance in Norwich colours. Two goals and his deflected shot dropped for Teemu Pukki to notch as well. More than earned his touch of fortune on two deflected strikes. If you want to be harsh, however, Patrick Bamford appeared to get the run on him for Leeds’ scant consolation. 9

• Emi Buendia

Not in the side for his ball-winning instincts but won two tackles in the build up to Pukki’s strike. 8

• Marco Stiepermann

Rolled in Vrancic for the strike that led to Teemu Pukki’s goal. Relieved pressure with his ability in tight areas and hold up play. Class again. 8

• Onel Hernandez

Incurred the wrath of his boss for a sliced early clearance. But hauled down for the free kick that led to Vrancic’s opener. Also involved in the Bosnian’s second goal with a cheeky back heel. 8

• Teemu Pukki

What a knack this man has for anticipating the bounce of the ball in the opposition penalty area. Only looked a routine finish because he was on the move when Vrancic pulled the trigger. Also won the ball back in the lead up to the third goal. 8

City substitutes

• Alex Tettey n/a

(for Tom Trybull, 84)

• Kenny McLean n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 85)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Teemu Pukki, 87)

